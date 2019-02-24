Classic, Ladylike Headbands Are Spring 2019's Hottest Accessory

This Eugenia Kim fabric headband is a a literal approach to the top-knot.
Buy Now: Eugenia Kim headband, $145, shopbop.com.
Tortoise shell has emerged as the go-to style for minimalists who love hair accessories. This classic style takes us right down memory lane.
Buy Now: J. Crew tortoise headband, $22.50,
jcrew.com.
Made in L.A., this chic brown velvet headband is a quick fix for any bad hair day.
Buy Now: Donni, velvet wrapped headband, $50,
modaoperandi.com.
Miuccia Prada’s sculptural logo headbands are currently available for pre-order, and certainly worth the wait.
Buy Now: Prada nylon headband with logo, $240, Prada.com.
If ladylike bows and crystals are your thing, try this tiara-headband hybrid straight from the Miu Miu runway.
Buy Now: Miu Miu, crystal embellished headband, $650,
store.miumiu.com.
This classic piece is part of the debut launch of the Fivestory private label accessories collection.
Buy Now: Fivestory New York, black satin headband, $48, [fivestoryny.com](https://fivestoryny.com/products/coco-black-satin-headband)
Made from start to finish in New York City, this classic headband style is a no-brainer.
Buy Now: Jennifer Behr black padded velvet headband, $125, modaoperandi.com.
When in doubt, go with a style you were comfortable wearing in middle school.
Buy Now: Ca & Lou faux leather headband, $192, [luisaviaroma.com]([https://www.luisaviaroma.com/en-us/p/ca-lou/women/hair-accessories/69I-X48003?ColorId=WUVMTE9X0&SubLine=accessories&CategoryId=111&lvrid=_p_dAJA_gw_c111).
This retro logo patterned headband can add a sophisticated flair to any look—especially if you identify with Blair Waldorf.
Buy Now: Salvatore Ferragamo black and white jacquard headband, $127, farfetch.com.
Inspired by the Renaissance, Bluetiful headbands are handmade in Italy by craftswomen and available for bespoke hand dyeing.
Buy Now: Bluetiful red velvet headband, $77, [bluetiful.it](https://bluetiful.bigcartel.com/product/essential](https://bluetiful.bigcartel.com/product/essential).
With a runway full of barrettes and headbands, try layering a few beaded headbands together for added pizzazz.
Buy Now: Simone Rocha beaded headband, $230, mytheresa.com.
L. Erickson's one-inch padded headband is the perfect proportion and is handmade in the U.S. in a range of colors.
Buy Now: L. Erickson silk padded headband, $35, franceluxe.com.