Classic, Ladylike Headbands Are Spring 2019's Hottest Accessory

It's finally time to replace our knit winter caps with spring's nostalgic hair accessories. Headbands, specifically, will be 2019's must-have topper, as seen on the runways of Prada, Miu Miu, and Simone Rocha. Over the years, headbands have crowned everyone from Olympians and royalty to flappers and '60s fashion icons, and this season, in a departure from the recent trend of more sporty headband styles from the likes of Fendi and Gucci, hair accoutrements for spring take a more ladylike approach, complete with silk, crystals, beads, and studs. For those who prefer a more subtle approach to this straight-off-the-runway trend, a visit to Fivestory will do the trick—they've just launched their own in-house collection of covetable accessories, complete with a classic black, Jackie O-worthy headband. Shop the best of these on-trend headpieces, below.
Eugenia Kim
1/12

Eugenia Kim

This Eugenia Kim fabric headband is a a literal approach to the top-knot.

Buy Now: Eugenia Kim headband, $145, shopbop.com.

2/12

J. Crew

Tortoise shell has emerged as the go-to style for minimalists who love hair accessories. This classic style takes us right down memory lane.

Buy Now: J. Crew tortoise headband, $22.50,
jcrew.com.

3/12

Donni

Made in L.A., this chic brown velvet headband is a quick fix for any bad hair day.

Buy Now: Donni, velvet wrapped headband, $50,
modaoperandi.com.

4/12

Prada

Miuccia Prada’s sculptural logo headbands are currently available for pre-order, and certainly worth the wait.

Buy Now: Prada nylon headband with logo, $240, Prada.com.

5/12

Miu Miu

If ladylike bows and crystals are your thing, try this tiara-headband hybrid straight from the Miu Miu runway.

Buy Now: Miu Miu, crystal embellished headband, $650,
store.miumiu.com.

6/12

Fivestory New York

This classic piece is part of the debut launch of the Fivestory private label accessories collection.

Buy Now: Fivestory New York, black satin headband, $48, [fivestoryny.com](https://fivestoryny.com/products/coco-black-satin-headband)

7/12

Jennifer Behr

Made from start to finish in New York City, this classic headband style is a no-brainer.

Buy Now: Jennifer Behr black padded velvet headband, $125, modaoperandi.com.

8/12

CA & Lou

When in doubt, go with a style you were comfortable wearing in middle school.

Buy Now: Ca & Lou faux leather headband, $192, [luisaviaroma.com]([https://www.luisaviaroma.com/en-us/p/ca-lou/women/hair-accessories/69I-X48003?ColorId=WUVMTE9X0&SubLine=accessories&CategoryId=111&lvrid=_p_dAJA_gw_c111).

9/12

Salvatore Ferragamo

This retro logo patterned headband can add a sophisticated flair to any look—especially if you identify with Blair Waldorf.

Buy Now: Salvatore Ferragamo black and white jacquard headband, $127, farfetch.com.

10/12

Bluetiful

Inspired by the Renaissance, Bluetiful headbands are handmade in Italy by craftswomen and available for bespoke hand dyeing.

Buy Now: Bluetiful red velvet headband, $77, [bluetiful.it](https://bluetiful.bigcartel.com/product/essential](https://bluetiful.bigcartel.com/product/essential).

11/12

Simone Rocha

With a runway full of barrettes and headbands, try layering a few beaded headbands together for added pizzazz.

Buy Now: Simone Rocha beaded headband, $230, mytheresa.com.

12/12

L. Erickson

L. Erickson's one-inch padded headband is the perfect proportion and is handmade in the U.S. in a range of colors.

Buy Now: L. Erickson silk padded headband, $35, franceluxe.com.

Keywords

AccessoriesShoppingHair AccessoriesPradaMiu Miu