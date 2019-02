Classic, Ladylike Headbands Are Spring 2019's Hottest Accessory

It's finally time to replace our knit winter caps with spring's nostalgic hair accessories. Headbands, specifically, will be 2019's must-have topper, as seen on the runways of Prada Miu Miu , and Simone Rocha . Over the years, headbands have crowned everyone from Olympians and royalty to flappers and '60s fashion icons, and this season, in a departure from the recent trend of more sporty headband styles from the likes of Fendi and Gucci , hair accoutrements for spring take a more ladylike approach, complete with silk, crystals, beads, and studs. For those who prefer a more subtle approach to this straight-off-the-runway trend, a visit to Fivestory will do the trick—they've just launched their own in-house collection of covetable accessories, complete with a classic black, Jackie O-worthy headband. Shop the best of these on-trend headpieces, below.