The Kardashians' recent efforts to usher in the Jean Paul Gaultier renaissance have been valiant, but they haven't exactly been necessary; interest in the designer has never wavered over the course of his four decades-long career. Before he began pairing up with Madonna—a collaboration that continues on today, through Madge's daughter Lourdes Leon —Gaultier caught the eye of another legend: Pierre Cardin. It's been more than four decades since Cardin recognized Gaultier's talent—never mind that he was untrained and, as of that very day, all of 18—and Gaultier is still getting up to the trouble that established his reputation as Paris's original enfant terrible. His days of cone bras might be in the past, but Gaultier's flair for the dramatic has yet to fade. Here, in celebration of the designer's 66th birthday, revisit his greatest hits in the pages of W, modeled by Kate Moss, Laura Dern, and—who else?—Madonna.