Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Beyoncé Are All About Super Curly Hair These Days

Taking a break from her signature bombshell waves, actress Blake Lively elevates her look with voluminous, bouncy curls.
French model Jeanne Damas opts to wear her curls in a tousled top knot paired with a vibrant red lip.
Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge flaunts her natural beauty with radiantly bare skin and side-swept beach waves.
Singer Ciara pairs her voluminous, long curls with full brows and a creamy nude lip.
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot shows off her spring time glamour with tousled curls and a berry pink lip.
Singer Jennifer Lopez is all about the drama, wearing her curls middle parted with a magenta smokey eye.
Singer SZA makes the case for long, polished curls and tousled, brow skimming bangs.
French beauty and Estée Lauder's Global Beauty Director Violette, poses pretty in pink with her soft curls and matching magenta smokey lids and lips.
It's all about dark plum lips, a natural smokey eye, and a sleek, polished up do for Beyoncé.
Model Sara Sampaio channels the 70's with her shoulder length voluminous curls and exaggerated smokey eyes.