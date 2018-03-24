Best Of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Beyoncé Are All About Super Curly Hair These Days

With spring in full swing, it's clear that there is one emerging hair trend for the months to come: curls. Showcasing a variety of styles unique to each starlet's style, a bevy of models, singers and actresses took to Instagram to show off how to style your tousled locks. Model Lily Aldridge and actress Gal Gadot kept their brunette locks naturally mussed with messy curls, while French beauty Jeanne Damas preferred to wear her curls in a messy top knot. Beyoncé and actress Blake Lively both opted for sleek, half up-dos, while singer SZA styled her long curls with a full set of messy bangs. And when it comes to dramatic glamour, leave it to singer Jennifer Lopez and Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio who both donned '70s inspired voluminous, polished curls. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Taking a break from her signature bombshell waves, actress Blake Lively elevates her look with voluminous, bouncy curls.
French model Jeanne Damas opts to wear her curls in a tousled top knot paired with a vibrant red lip.

Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge flaunts her natural beauty with radiantly bare skin and side-swept beach waves.

Singer Ciara pairs her voluminous, long curls with full brows and a creamy nude lip.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot shows off her spring time glamour with tousled curls and a berry pink lip.

Singer Jennifer Lopez is all about the drama, wearing her curls middle parted with a magenta smokey eye.

Singer SZA makes the case for long, polished curls and tousled, brow skimming bangs.

French beauty and Estée Lauder's Global Beauty Director Violette, poses pretty in pink with her soft curls and matching magenta smokey lids and lips.

It's all about dark plum lips, a natural smokey eye, and a sleek, polished up do for Beyoncé.

Model Sara Sampaio channels the 70's with her shoulder length voluminous curls and exaggerated smokey eyes.

