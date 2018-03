Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Beyoncé Are All About Super Curly Hair These Days

With spring in full swing, it's clear that there is one emerging hair trend for the months to come: curls. Showcasing a variety of styles unique to each starlet's style, a bevy of models, singers and actresses took to Instagram to show off how to style your tousled locks. Model Lily Aldridge and actress Gal Gadot kept their brunette locks naturally mussed with messy curls, while French beauty Jeanne Damas preferred to wear her curls in a messy top knot. Beyoncé and actress Blake Lively both opted for sleek, half up-dos, while singer SZA styled her long curls with a full set of messy bangs. And when it comes to dramatic glamour, leave it to singer Jennifer Lopez and Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio who both donned '70s inspired voluminous, polished curls. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.