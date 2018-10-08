Joe Alwyn Sure Looks the Part of a Modern Leading Man

This season, we will be reintroduced to Joe Alwyn. The quiet British actor who was previously best known as Taylor Swift's boyfriend will be appearing in four major movies before the end of the year, including The Favourite, an awards season frontrunner in which he plays the love interest of Emma Stone, and the conversion therapy drama Boy Erased, another Oscar contender in which Alwyn gives a brief performance so impactful it had director Joel Edgerton comparing him to Brad Pitt. And for his big coming-out season, Alwyn sure looks the part of a modern leading man. Here, reacquaint yourself with Joe Alwyn, in suiting as playful, colorful, and timeless as the actor himself.
and
Joe Alwyn wears a Charvet shirt; Giorgio Armani trousers; Lock &amp; Co. Hatters hat; Falke socks; stylist’s own shoes.
Photograph by Paul Wetherell; Styled by Tom Guinness.
1/6

Joe Alwyn wears a Charvet shirt; Giorgio Armani trousers; Lock & Co. Hatters hat; Falke socks; stylist’s own shoes.

Photograph by Paul Wetherell; Styled by Tom Guinness.
2/6

Joe wears Louis Vuitton suit; Turnbull & Asser shirt; stylist’s own pocket square, tie & shoes.

Photograph by Paul Wetherell; Styled by Tom Guinness.
3/6

Joe wears Paul Smith blazer and trousers; Charvet shirt and stylist’s own shoes.

Photograph by Paul Wetherell; Styled by Tom Guinness.
4/6

Joe wears Prada jacket and pants; Charvet shirt; Falke socks and stylist’s own shoes.

Photograph by Paul Wetherell; Styled by Tom Guinness.
5/6

Joe wears Gucci jacket; Charvet shirt; Lanvin trousers and stylist’s own shoes.

Photograph by Paul Wetherell; Styled by Tom Guinness. Grooming by Matt Mulhall at Streeters. Set design by Samuel Overs at the Magnet Agency. Produced by Alice Guard at Rosco Production; Retouching by Tablet Retouch; Digital Technician: Bruno Conrad; Photography Assistants: Chris Miller, Sam Wilson; Fashion Assistant: Bianca Raggi; Set Design Assistant: Casper Bucknall; Production Coordinator: Danny Needham; Production Assistant: Gerard Markes.
6/6

Joe wears Dior Men suit; Turnbull & Asser shirt and stylist’s own shoes.

Keywords

Joe Alwyn