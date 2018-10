This season, we will be reintroduced to Joe Alwyn . The quiet British actor who was previously best known as Taylor Swift's boyfriend will be appearing in four major movies before the end of the year, including The Favourite , an awards season frontrunner in which he plays the love interest of Emma Stone, and the conversion therapy drama Boy Erased, another Oscar contender in which Alwyn gives a brief performance so impactful it had director Joel Edgerton comparing him to Brad Pitt . And for his big coming-out season, Alwyn sure looks the part of a modern leading man. Here, reacquaint yourself with Joe Alwyn, in suiting as playful, colorful, and timeless as the actor himself.