Best of Beauty

Kaia Gerber's Fashion Month Facial, Adut Akech's Sleek Bob and More of This Week's Best Beauty on Instagram

With Paris Fashion Week kicking off tomorrow, we’re finally in the last stretch of the Spring/Summer 2020 season. While the inevitable fatigue of nonstop shows, parties and jet-setting may be starting to sink in, there’s been plenty of fresh-faced beauty looks this week. Kaia Gerber shared a snap of her Milan Fashion Week skincare regimen, while Sadie Sink showed off a sunny yellow eye pre-Prada. Kendall Jenner went blonde for Burberry, and while not the first time Jenner’s gone golden on the runway (look no further than the A/W 16 Balmain show), the model kept her newly lightened locks through MFW. In other hair news, Adut Akech posted glamorous behind-the-scenes shots complete with a sleek blunt bob. As far as bold makeup, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, aka @uglywordwide, gave popsicle pout a juicy twist with a green and pink variation. Also this week: Dua Lipa’s glowy glam, Kacey Musgraves’ disco lids, and more of the best beauty on Instagram, here.
Kaia Gerber practiced a little skincare TLC pre-Milan Fashion Week. Courtesy of Instagram.
Sadie Sink sported yellow shadow in Milan by Kale Teter. Courtesy of Instagram.

Hung Vannago posted a pic of Kristine Froseth’s bold liner for her birthday. Courtesy of Instagram.

Kendall Jenner debuted blond locks at Burberry. Courtesy of Instagram.

Adult Akech wore a lob with bangs. Courtesy of Instagram.

Dua Lipa paired luminous skin with a sleek topknot by Nikki Wolff. Courtesy of Instagram.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti rocked a watermelon-inspired pout. Courtesy of Instagram.

Teddy Quinlivan tried her hand at Euphoria-inspired makeup. Courtesy of Instagram.

Kacey Musgraves wore beachy waves by Giovanni Delgado. Courtesy of Instagram.

Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie were twinning in sultry brown makeup and bombshell hair. Courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Kaia GerberAdut AkechBeauty On Instagram