With Paris Fashion Week kicking off tomorrow, we’re finally in the last stretch of the Spring/Summer 2020 season . While the inevitable fatigue of nonstop shows, parties and jet-setting may be starting to sink in, there’s been plenty of fresh-faced beauty looks this week. Kaia Gerber shared a snap of her Milan Fashion Week skincare regimen, while Sadie Sink showed off a sunny yellow eye pre-Prada. Kendall Jenner went blonde for Burberry, and while not the first time Jenner’s gone golden on the runway (look no further than the A/W 16 Balmain show), the model kept her newly lightened locks through MFW . In other hair news, Adut Akech posted glamorous behind-the-scenes shots complete with a sleek blunt bob. As far as bold makeup, Jazzelle Zanaughtti, aka @uglywordwide , gave popsicle pout a juicy twist with a green and pink variation. Also this week: Dua Lipa’s glowy glam, Kacey Musgraves’ disco lids, and more of the best beauty on Instagram, here.