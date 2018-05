On Saturday afternoon at St. George's Chapel of Windsor Castle, Meghan Markle will finally walk down the aisle and marry Prince Harry, following months of drama and anticipation. Despite all the mess that Markle family has served up in the past few days—Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr. has taken both the press and himself on a rollercoaster that's resulted in heart surgery and him being a no-show —it's finally time for the big day. It's also time to appreciate all the glamour that has everyone fascinated with royal weddings in the first place. The 25-foot train of Princess Diana's wedding gown and Markle's yet-to-be seen, but rumored-to-be £100,000 couture gown is the kind of stuff that inspires the equally dreamy and opulent world of fashion editorials, which, in the pages of W have seen everyone from Anna Piaggi to an 18-year-old Lindsay Lohan turn into brides. In celebration of Markle's soon-to-be title of "princess," revisit the royal-like portraits of everyone from Tilda Swinton to Kate Moss , in W's archives, here.