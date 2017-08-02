A Photographic Guide To Everyone Kristen Stewart Has Dated

Michael Angarano and Stewart first started dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of the film Speak when they were 17 and 15-years-old, respectively.
The pair broke up in 2009 after four years of dating, shortly after Stewart filmed the first Twilight film.
Stewart began dating Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson in 2009, shortly after the premiere of their first film together.
The couple dated for nearly four years, breaking up in 2013—a full two years after the final Twilight film.
Stewart and Pattinson's breakup came on the heels of paparazzi pictures that insinuated that Stewart was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.
In 2016, Stewart had a short-lived romance with the French singer and Gucci-muse Soko.
The pair were seen out and about together before splitting in the spring of the same year.
Stewart's first public relationship with a female was in 2014 with producer Alicia Cargile.
The pair dated for two years before splitting in October 2016.
After breaking up with Cargile, Stewart stepped out with singer St. Vincent at a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show.
St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, had just had a major break-up of her own, splitting with longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne.
Late last year, Stewart was spotted out with Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.
Maxwell, who previously dated Miley Cyrus, has been spotted visiting Stewart on set—including a recent night out where they crashed a wedding.