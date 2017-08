A Photographic Guide To Everyone Kristen Stewart Has Dated

Since catapulting to A-list status with her lead role in the Twilight films, Kristen Stewart —and her love life—has been under the microscope of the public eye. So much so, in fact, that many people have speculated that Stewart's then-relationship with fellow lead Robert Pattinson was more publicity stunt than the real deal. Now, Stewart is putting those rumors to bed. "I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated," she explained . "Did you think I was faking it?" Since Pattinson, Stewart has moved on by dating the likes of St. Vincent, Soko, and, now, Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell in the subsequent years. Here, a look back at everyone the leading lady has dated in the public eye.