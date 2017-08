Kylie Jenner's Radical Hair Transformation, From Keeping Up With the Kardashians to Life of Kylie

Along with being a mega reality-TV star, a fashion and beauty mogul and the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is certainly not your average 19-year-old. Emerging into the spotlight at 9, alongside her famous family in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the youngest Jenner will continue to reign as the reality TV star queen in her new spinoff series Life of Kylie , which premieres Sunday. Throughout the years, Jenner has debuted countless fashion and beauty collaborations, and as she has become an entrepreneurial business woman in her own right with her infamous lip kit collection, Jenner has served as the ultimate model for her ultra successful makeup line. Known for her neutral smokey eyes and matte nude lips, Jenner has perfected her signature makeup look over the years. However, when it comes to hair, Jenner can rarely be seen with the same look twice. From mint green bobs, to pastel pink bangs to platinum blonde waves—and every length, style and color in between, Jenner has always been adventurous on the red carpet. Here, we take a closer look at Jenner's most daring beauty looks throughout the year.