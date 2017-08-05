Kylie Jenner's Radical Hair Transformation, From Keeping Up With the Kardashians to Life of Kylie

The youngest of Kardashian/Jenner clan sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner pose fresh faced at Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewing party in 2007.
Attending the release party for the album "Kiss & Tell" by Selena Gomez and The Scene, Jenner wears her hair in relaxed waves with side-swept bangs in 2009.
A hint of blush on the cheekbones with a twisted half up do was the look at the Easy A Hollywood premiere in 2010.
Wearing her long, dark brunette hair in tousled curls with a subtle smokey eye, Jenner attends the The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011.
Attending a Kardashian Khaos store meet and greet in 2012, Jenner pairs her long, ombre locks with a bright, red lip.
At the 2013 American Music Awards, Jenner elevates her ombre do with tousled bangs and a nude lip.
Wearing her a polished curls with a light contour on the cheekbones and a dark burgundy lip, Jenner attends The Hunger Games: Catching Fire film premiere.
Jenner debuts her shoulder length turquoise bob at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.
Keeping her turquoise blue highlights, Jenner wears a tousled low bun with a matte mauve lip at the 2014 American Music Awards.
Back to her signature look of long, dark brunette waves, a neutral smokey eye and nude lip, Jenner attends Nip + Fab event in 2015.
At the 2015 American Music Awards, Jenner keeps her long locks in a tousled, low pony with dewy, sun-kissed skin.
Jenner changes her locks to a pastel mint green at the grand opening of Sugar Factory in New York.
Keeping her mint green locks, now in a shoulder length bob, Jenner attends the Paper Towns film premiere in Hollywood.
Switching to blonde, Jenner pairs her golden waves with a dark grey smokey eye at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2016 show during New York Fashion Week.
Back to a dark brunette bob, Jenner pairs her her golden smokey with a bold, matte red lip at the Nip+Fab in London.
At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Jenner pairs her polished curls and blunt bangs with a sleek cat eye.
Wearing an asymmetrical shoulder length bob with a neutral smokey eye and a nude lip, Jenner attends the SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying.
Pairing her pastel pink highlighted waves with a Barbie pink lip, Jenner attends the Vera Wang Collection Fall 2016 show.
Attending the Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" in 2016, Jenner wears her sleek platinum blonde locks with luminous skin.
Jenner wears her pastel rainbow locks with a Louis Vuitton head wrap and an exaggerated taupe smokey eye at the REVOLVE Desert House.
Jenner keeps her look minimal with a simple top knot and a glossy, pink lip at the 74th Annual Golden Globes After Party.
Jenner pulls off how to perfectly wear wet, tousled waves with blunt bangs at the Alexander Wang February 2017 show.
Jenner poses at the Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards in 2017, wearing her brunette tousled waves with a matte nude lip.
At the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine event in 2017, Jenner wears her lime green asymmetrical long bob with soft smokey eye.
Back to platinum blonde, Jenner wears her ultra sleek bob with her signature neutral smokey eye and nude lip at the Costume Institute Gala.