Lady Kitty Spencer, Fashion's New Favorite Royal, Is Having A Very Stylish Week

While Meghan Markle is busying herself with multiple wardrobe changes during her royal visit to Ireland, another member of the British monarchy, Lady Kitty Spencer, is keeping it plenty fashionable back home in London. After walking in Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in Lake Cuomo alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham, the niece of Princess Diana attended the Bvlgari Man Wood Essence launch event, hosted at Sky Garden in London. Also in attendance was fellow very stylish royal Lady Amelia Windsor, as well as a bevy of dapper men, including Will Peltz and Toby Huntington-Whitely. Also this week, Kate Young feted her collaboration with St-Germain in Los Angeles with Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev, and stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Priyanka Chopra, and Rachel Zoe all headed out east for a number of events in the Hamptons. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
BVLGARI Man Wood Essence International Media Launch
Lady Kitty Spencer attends the BVLGARI MAN WOOD ESSENCE event at Sky Garden on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Lady Amelia Windsor attends the BVLGARI MAN WOOD ESSENCE event at Sky Garden on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Toby Huntington-Whitely attends the BVLGARI MAN WOOD ESSENCE event at Sky Garden on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Will Peltz attends the BVLGARI MAN WOOD ESSENCE event at Sky Garden on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2nd Annual Maison St Germain LA Celebration hosted by Kate Young.

January Jones attends the 2nd Annual Maison St Germain LA Celebration hosted by Kate Young.

Kate Young and Dakota Johnson attend the 2nd Annual Maison St Germain LA Celebration hosted by Kate Young.

Caroline Daur attends the Baccaret Cristal Couture party on July 1st in Paris, France.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow attend Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates GOOP X LILLY PULITZER in Sag Harbor.

Rachel Zoe and son Skyler Berman attend the "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" Special Screening on July 8, 2018 in East Hampton, New York.

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne attend Public School celebrates new 3 Howard Store w/ Moët & Chandon in New York.

Lameka Fox attends Public School celebrates new 3 Howard Store w/ Moët & Chandon in New York.

Brandon Maxwell attends the 2018/19 International Woolmark Prize New York semi-final luncheon in New York.

Christian Siriano attends 11 Honore and Christian Siriano host an intimate dinner at Chateau Marmont.

Britney Young and Tess Holliday attend 11 Honore and Christian Siriano host an intimate dinner at Chateau Marmont.

Priyanka Chopra attends Saks Fifth Avenue President Marc Metrick, VOGUE and Priyanka Chopra hosted a dinner at Wölffer Estate Vineyard to celebrate the summer season.

Angela Sarafyan attends the launch of Farmacy Kitchen Cookbook hosted by Vegan/Plant-based Author Camilla Fayed, Elizabeth Saltzman, and Jamie Mizrahi on July 12, 2018 at Schoos in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Amzalag and Alexia Niedzielski attend LOEWE Celebrates Launch of New Eyewear Collection in Ibiza.

Gala Gonzalez attends LOEWE Celebrates Launch of New Eyewear Collection in Ibiza.

