Lady Kitty Spencer, Fashion's New Favorite Royal, Is Having A Very Stylish Week

While Meghan Markle is busying herself with multiple wardrobe changes during her royal visit to Ireland, another member of the British monarchy, Lady Kitty Spencer, is keeping it plenty fashionable back home in London. After walking in Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in Lake Cuomo alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell and Ashley Graham, the niece of Princess Diana attended the Bvlgari Man Wood Essence launch event, hosted at Sky Garden in London. Also in attendance was fellow very stylish royal Lady Amelia Windsor , as well as a bevy of dapper men, including Will Peltz and Toby Huntington-Whitely. Also this week, Kate Young feted her collaboration with St-Germain in Los Angeles with Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev, and stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Priyanka Chopra, and Rachel Zoe all headed out east for a number of events in the Hamptons. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.