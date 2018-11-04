Martha Hunt's Bedroom Eyes, Kylie Jenner's Yellow Shadow, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

While the Kardashian-Jenners stepped out this past Halloween in full Victoria's Secret Angel garb (complete with wings from the VS archive), models lucky enough to be cast in the iconic fashion show were being fit into their runway looks. And what better to pair with lingerie than sultry bedroom eyes à la Martha Hunt? Fellow Angels Elsa Hosk and Candice Swanepoel also kept it classic, opting for simple winged liner and mauve-y fall shades. Runway alums Karlie Kloss and Rosie Huntington-Whitely wore red lips and rosy shadow respectively, while former Angel Alessandra Ambrosio looked well-rested and fresh, posing in a no-makeup makeup selfie. Most played it safe, but we can always count on Kylie Jenner to hit us with a slightly unconventional beauty detail, which this week came in the form of bright yellow inner-corner eyeshadow. Here, have a look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Photo of Martha Hunt.
Martha Hunt keeps it classic in bedroom eyes and lined lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Willow Smith glows beachside. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her clean skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Naomi Campbell shows off fluttery lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Elsa Hosk works her winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears rosy shadow and matching lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner wears bright yellow shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Karlie Kloss stuns in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Laura Harrier shows off a luminous complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel wears mauve lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

