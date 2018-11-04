Martha Hunt keeps it classic in bedroom eyes and lined lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Willow Smith glows beachside. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her clean skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Naomi Campbell shows off fluttery lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Elsa Hosk works her winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears rosy shadow and matching lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kylie Jenner wears bright yellow shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Karlie Kloss stuns in a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Laura Harrier shows off a luminous complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Candice Swanepoel wears mauve lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.