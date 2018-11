In between all of this week's Halloween festivities , model after model descended on a random midtown New York office building—or at least those lucky enough to have been cast in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show . Even though they've all safely made the cut, it wasn't hard to tell the pros apart: More often than not, they're the ones with the biggest grins and the boldest looks. Elsa Hosk , for example, asserted her Angel status by wearing an oversized Balenciaga windbreaker, as did Behati Prinsloo, whose grin and neon pink pants seemed to suggest she has no nerves to returning to the show's runway after a break during which she had two kids. (As for their fellow Angel Stella Maxwell , she unabashedly jumped the gun and posed in a pair of wings.) The up-and-comers, on the other hand, typically opt for something a bit less risky, though Kelsey Merritt, who's set to be the first ever Filipino model to walk the show's runway, and 18-year-old Cheyenne Maya Carty certainly beamed with confidence. From thigh-high boots to the show's classic accessory—rock hard abs—see how Taylor Hill, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, and more of the cast of 2018's interpretations of (lingerie) business casual, here.