Princess Charlene of Monaco, in Atelier Versace, attends the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala at Sporting Monte-Carlo on July 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Krysten Ritter, in Julien Macdonald, attends the 'Marvel's The Defenders' New York premiere at Tribeca Performing Arts Center on July 31, 2017 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman, in Zuhair Murad Couture, arrives ahead of the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian Premiere at Sydney Opera House on August 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Cara Delevingne, in Versace, attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" Mexico City premiere at Parque Toreo on August 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Karlie Kloss, in x karla and Salvatore Ferragamo, at x karla Launch Party at Maxfield on August 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Alison Brie, in Thai Nguyen Atelier, attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Elizabeth Olsen, in Christian Dior, attends the Screening Of "Wind River" at The Museum of Modern Art on August 2, 2017 in New York City.
Liu Wen poses with her wax figure at Beijing Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum on August 4, 2017 in Beijing, China.
Leslie Mann, in Emilio Pucci, attends the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary With Summer Cover Star Leslie Mann on August 3, 2017 in Newport Beach, California.
Yara Shahidi attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.