It would be hard to imagine Kate Middleton showing up to an royal gala in a silver sequined jumpsuit, but this week, another royal—Princess Charlene of Monaco—did just that. The princess arrived with husband Prince Albert II of Monaco to the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala wearing not a chiffon gown that is so often favored by the formal types, but rather a strapless, sparkling jumpsuit—and custom Versace, no less. It was just one of the many looks that landed on this week's best dressed list. Also making the cut? A pink-haired Cara Delevingne, who matched her new 'do to a sculptural minidress, also by Versace; Nicole Kidman, in the midst of another sartorial renaissance in fairy-like Zuhair Murad; and Krysten Ritter redefining superhero style in a sequined red number by Julien Macdonald. Here, a look at all of the best red carpet looks from the week.