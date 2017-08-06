Best Dressed

Princess Charlene of Monaco Demonstrates How To Make a Jumpsuit Royal-Worthy

It would be hard to imagine Kate Middleton showing up to an royal gala in a silver sequined jumpsuit, but this week, another royal—Princess Charlene of Monaco—did just that. The princess arrived with husband Prince Albert II of Monaco to the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala wearing not a chiffon gown that is so often favored by the formal types, but rather a strapless, sparkling jumpsuit—and custom Versace, no less. It was just one of the many looks that landed on this week's best dressed list. Also making the cut? A pink-haired Cara Delevingne, who matched her new 'do to a sculptural minidress, also by Versace; Nicole Kidman, in the midst of another sartorial renaissance in fairy-like Zuhair Murad; and Krysten Ritter redefining superhero style in a sequined red number by Julien Macdonald. Here, a look at all of the best red carpet looks from the week.
Princess Charlene of Monaco, in Atelier Versace, attends the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala at Sporting Monte-Carlo on July 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Krysten Ritter, in Julien Macdonald, attends the 'Marvel's The Defenders' New York premiere at Tribeca Performing Arts Center on July 31, 2017 in New York City.

Nicole Kidman, in Zuhair Murad Couture, arrives ahead of the Top of the Lake: China Girl Australian Premiere at Sydney Opera House on August 1, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Cara Delevingne, in Versace, attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" Mexico City premiere at Parque Toreo on August 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Karlie Kloss, in x karla and Salvatore Ferragamo, at x karla Launch Party at Maxfield on August 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Alison Brie, in Thai Nguyen Atelier, attends the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Elizabeth Olsen, in Christian Dior, attends the Screening Of "Wind River" at The Museum of Modern Art on August 2, 2017 in New York City.

Liu Wen poses with her wax figure at Beijing Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum on August 4, 2017 in Beijing, China.

Leslie Mann, in Emilio Pucci, attends the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary With Summer Cover Star Leslie Mann on August 3, 2017 in Newport Beach, California.

Yara Shahidi attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey.

