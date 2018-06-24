Best of Beauty

Rihanna's White Eyeliner, Bella Hadid's Copper Shadow, And More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

This week, there was perhaps no affair more star-studded than Virgil Abloh's debut at Louis Vuitton, which attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Chadwick Boseman, among others. While it was all about the clothes, several of the guests in attendance brought some dramatic beauty looks that certainly turned heads. Rihanna matched her all white ensemble with graphic white liner, while Kylie Jenner made a rare public appearance with a tight, pulled-back bun. Beyond Paris, the model set celebrated the start of summer with relaxed beach waves, as seen on Natasha Poly and Joan Smalls, and in the case of Kaia Gerber, some neon yellow nail polish. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Rihanna wears white eyeshadow while out in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Bella Hadid wears copper eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Tessa Thompson wears pearl-studded braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner wears a slicked back bun while out in Paris. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Natasha Poly wears messy beach waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Demi Lovato wears relaxed curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Adwoa Aboah wears blue eyeshadow while out in London, England. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kaia Gerber wears neon yellow nailpolish. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls wears her hair in natural waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Ashley Graham wears a curly up-do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Ciara wears a bright red lip while out in London, England. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

RihannaBella HadidInstagramBeauty