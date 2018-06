This week, there was perhaps no affair more star-studded than Virgil Abloh's debut at Louis Vuitton , which attracted the likes of Kim Kardashian , Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Chadwick Boseman, among others. While it was all about the clothes, several of the guests in attendance brought some dramatic beauty looks that certainly turned heads. Rihanna matched her all white ensemble with graphic white liner, while Kylie Jenner made a rare public appearance with a tight, pulled-back bun. Beyond Paris, the model set celebrated the start of summer with relaxed beach waves, as seen on Natasha Poly and Joan Smalls, and in the case of Kaia Gerber, some neon yellow nail polish. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.