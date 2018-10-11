At the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Page boys Prince George (left) and Jasper Dyer and flower girl Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Jackson/PA Images via Getty Images)
Prince George leads fellow page boys and bridesmaids up the stairs of St. George's Chapel. Jasper Dyer, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Jessica Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney and Florence van Cutsem follow Prince George's lead. Florence van Cutsem's older cousin, Grace, was a bridesmaid in the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton - and memorably stole the show.
Bridesmaids and Page Boys during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Prince George, stands with other flower boys and girls after the wedding of Duchess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
The Duchess of Cambridge corals the young Princess Charlotte and fellow pageboys and flower girls at the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte prepare for their page boy and flower girl duties at the wedding of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
Princess Charlotte ready to toss flower petals at the wedding of her mother Duchess Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield, England.
Pippa Middleton with bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem (L) and Eliza Lopes (R) arrive for the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret, arrives for the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England along with William Lowther-Pinkerton, Lady Louise Windsor and Tom Pettifer.
In one of the most viral moments of the 2011 wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Grace Van Cutsem covers her ears from the roar of the crown as the newlyweds share a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Well before Prince Harry and Prince William themselves married, they too were page boys in many a royal wedding. Here, Prince Harry attends the wedding of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Althorp and his bride Victoria Lockwood. The ceremony was held at Althorp House on the Althorp Estate, Daventry District, Northamptonshire. Picture taken 19th September 1989. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)
Prince William, around 4 years old, waves as he rides alongside Prince Edward en route to the wedding of his uncle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Prince William, right, wearing a sailor suit, acts as a pageboy at the wedding of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986 in London, England, a very '80s wedding.
All of the young bridesmaids, in their '80s puff sleeved dresses, help with Princess Diana's long train, at the marriage of Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer, 29th July 1981. (Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)
At age 12, Prince Charles arrived by coach at the wedding of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, at Westminster Abbey in London, England, May 6, 1960. (Photo by Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
View of party standing at the altar during wedding of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, at Westminster Abbey in London, England, May 6, 1960. Princess Margaret's bridesmaids all wore frilly dresses, as her wedding was well before the sixties started swinging.
In 1947, at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth to the Duke of Edinburgh, page boys assisting with the Queen's train wore kilts in a nod to the Duke's new title.