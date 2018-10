While both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have been making the rounds as a bridesmaid and page boy, respectively, at a number of high-profile weddings since their birth, they are not the only two baby royals to have distracted an audience from a blushing royal bride in the past. While it can be argued that the royal siblings' outfits at Prince Harry's and Pippa Middleton's weddings are much chicer than the weddings of yore, the '80s in particular saw some peculiar page boy outifts. A young Prince William once dressed as a sailor (not a Halloween costume, but as a page boy) for Prince Andrew's marriage to Sarah Ferguson . A few years later, it was Prince Harry who was subjected to a very '80s page boy look at the wedding of Princess Diana's brother Charles, Earl Spencer. The one bridesmaid who truly takes the cake for stealing the show is Grace Van Cutsem, who covered her ears and made a displeased face as newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Here's to hoping that Princess Eugenie's wedding features a roster of young royal cuties in chic frocks, and that no silly toddler "ruins" her big day.