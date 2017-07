Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Curly Hair Moments Through the Years

There are not many famous actresses to turn to when it comes to curly hair inspiration, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been pulling her weight for the past 52 years. Although most know her best as Carrie, the bouncy writer on Sex and the City , Parker's career began with the most iconic curly-haired role a girl could ask for: Annie. At the age of 14, Parker played her on Broadway, starting in 1979. Later, in the '80s she then went on to play various television roles—and experiment with some gravity-defying '80s hairstyles. This was the beginning of her red carpet style heyday as well, so it was only right that her hair match her bold outfits. Seeing that she had thrice as much volume as anyone around, this was not hard to achieve. What's so wonderful about every iteration of Sarah Jessica Parker's curly hair though is her fearless ownership of it. She only briefly went through periods of straightening, although has since given up on her curls in her adult years, and has recently debuted her new platinum blonde summer bob. (Sigh.) But as her character Carrie once said, "I'll never be the woman with the perfect hair." And for this, we love her. Here, Sarah Jessica Parker's best hair moments through the years.