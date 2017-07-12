Beauty Evolution

Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Curly Hair Moments Through the Years

There are not many famous actresses to turn to when it comes to curly hair inspiration, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been pulling her weight for the past 52 years. Although most know her best as Carrie, the bouncy writer on Sex and the City, Parker's career began with the most iconic curly-haired role a girl could ask for: Annie. At the age of 14, Parker played her on Broadway, starting in 1979. Later, in the '80s she then went on to play various television roles—and experiment with some gravity-defying '80s hairstyles. This was the beginning of her red carpet style heyday as well, so it was only right that her hair match her bold outfits. Seeing that she had thrice as much volume as anyone around, this was not hard to achieve. What's so wonderful about every iteration of Sarah Jessica Parker's curly hair though is her fearless ownership of it. She only briefly went through periods of straightening, although has since given up on her curls in her adult years, and has recently debuted her new platinum blonde summer bob. (Sigh.) But as her character Carrie once said, "I'll never be the woman with the perfect hair." And for this, we love her. Here, Sarah Jessica Parker's best hair moments through the years.
1979
1979

Sarah Jessica Parker with a short bob in 1979 at Bill Bogg's Thanksgiving Party at the New York Hilton hotel. She played "Annie" at the age of 14.

1980

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker lets her hair down in Los Angeles in 1980. She's also wearing a denim jacket and her eyebrows are roaming free.

1982

Sarah Jessica Parker with long hair and bangs on the set of "Square Pegs," a CBS situation comedy. She tops the look off with a bow clip.

1985

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker poses for a portrait circa 1985. She wears a classic '80s headband over her curls, plus her eyebrows are out of control.

1985

No need for a bump-it when you've got that kind of volume. Here, Sarah Jessica Parker attends the American Apparel & Footwear Association's Eighth Annual American Image Awards in New York City.

1986

Sarah Jessica Parker's hair defies gravity at the 'Stand By Me' Beverly Hills Premiere on August 6, 1986 at the Academy Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

1987

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "A Year In the Life," Season 1, which aired on NBC. Her hair is styled into poofy '80s bangs.

1987

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the "Slamdance" premiere party in 1987 wearing her hair in a half up-do. She's fully a "dirty blonde" at this moment in time.

1987

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and her then-boyfriend actor Kevin Bacon attended the AIDS Benefit for Northern Lights Alternatives in April 1987 in New York City.

1987

Sarah Jessica Parker wore her hair in an extremely high ponytail, with a scrunchie no less, at the Young Artists United's One-Year Anniversary Celebration at Ed Debevic's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

1988

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker demonstrates how to do sexy messy waves with then-boyfriend David Oliver at the 'Bull Durham' screening in Los Angeles in 1988.

1989

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a top-bun to the the "Ghostbusters II" Hollywood Premiere on June 15, 1989 in Hollywood, California with then-boyfriend Robert Downey, Jr..

1989

Sarah Jessica Parker proves that even bed head looks great when you have curly hair. Here, she steps out in Hollywood, California in a sweatshirt.

1993

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a shorter, darker haircut to the 2nd Annual MTV Movie Awards in 1993. She also paired the look with a skin-tight white jumpsuit.

1996

Sarah Jessica Parker showed off a shorter, darker curly bob at the "First Wives Club" New York City Premiere on September 18, 1996 at Paris Theater in New York City.

1998

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Sony Loews Theatre in New York City in 1998 wearing her hair in a messy braided up-do with curly strands cascading down.

1998

Sarah Jessica Parker sported a shorter haircut with Matthew Broderick at the Unicef 50th Anniversary Gala in New York City. She also wore a sequin gown, of course.

1998

Sarah Jessica Parker does a chic half up-do at the "Godzilla" New York City Premiere on May 18, 1998 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

2000

Sarah Jessica Parker wears her hair in a perfect curly pyramid at the 6th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2000. She also paired the look with a corset suit and flower pin.

2002

In the final seasons of "Sex and the City," Sarah Jessica Parker cut her hair into a short bob— a mature move for her and her character, Carrie.

2009

While Sarah Jessica Parker stopped going curly into her adult years, she still flaunted some glamorous (and blown-out) ringlets at the 2009 Oscars in Hollywood, California.

Channeling old Carrie Bradshaw from her Sex and the City days, Sarah Jessica Parker debuts a new platinum bob for summer 2017.

