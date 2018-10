The British royals may have no real power to govern, but their grip on the popular imagination feels stronger than ever these days, in no small part thanks to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle joining their ranks. But there are other new additions to the royal family who can also compete on the adorable scale with Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis and lime green outfits . Young royals like Prince George and Princess Charlotte deserve their place among the monarchy's brightest stars. It's high time, though, that their star power be passed on to Prince George's partner-in-crime, Savannah Phillips, too. The Queen's great-granddaughter might just be seven years old, but over the past year, she's repeatedly proven herself to be a Princess Margaret in the making, with delightful public antics that range from pushing Prince George down a hill to covering his mouth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace—and, most recently, stepping on Princess Eugenie's gown while posing for her wedding portrait. Before she gets up to trouble again, get to know the mischief-maker, here.