Amidst all the renewed interest Princess Eugenie's official wedding portraits prompted in the status of Fergie and Prince Philip's longtime feud, it was only this Monday that any attention was paid to Savannah Phillips's most documented mischief yet: stepping on the bride's gown, in an image which has since repeatedly been shared by the monarchy.
Over the summer, Prince William publicly came to the realization of just how much of a force Savannah Phillips is to reckon with when she dared to cover his son Prince George's mouth in plain sight on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the 2018 Trooping the Colour.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is the face of a seven-year-old who knows how to make a power move—involving the third in line to the throne, no less.
Under the reign of corgi-loving Queen Elizabeth II, a sure command for and love of dogs can only bode well. Here's Savannah Phillips doing so in style with her mother Autumn and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 2017.
In fact, Savannah Phillips has proven herself comfortable commanding the reins since at least the age of three—to the point that Princess Anne allowed her granddaughter, who was born in 2010, to take one of her pups for a stroll in 2012.
Savannah Phillips may prefer to romp around in all-weather boots, but when the occasion calls for it, she also seems to have an impeccable eye for style, as demonstrated by the cape she wore to accompany Prince Philip and more royals to a Christmas Day church service in 2016.
Though that's definitely not to say she doesn't also have style when she's wearing rain boots.
Like any child, Savannah Phillips apparently loves ice cream—and publicly consumed it with abandon from a very young age, including the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2012, when she was barely two years old.
Three years later, in 2016, Savannah Phillips returned to Gatcombe Horse Trails to publicly suffer brain freeze.
Fast forward to the present—or at least earlier this year in Gatcombe Park—and Savannah Phillips's love affair with ice cream remains unabashedly strong.
No shoes were necessary for Savannah Phillips to steal the show at the 2017 Maserati Royal Polo Trophy match in Tetbury.
A true rebel to the equestrians, Savannah Phillips opted to spend her time at the 2017 Royal Windsor Horse Show rock-climbing—and showing off a prominent (temporary) tattoo.
She let loose in a literal sense, too, thanks to a nearby inflatable slide.
A true sport, Savannah Phillips also gives her cousins—in this case, Mia Tindall—a chance to fight back.
She's also been diligent in doing her duty to pass on family tradition—which, for her anyway, is to say mischief-making—to her little sister Isla Phillips.
She's even been sharing when it comes to ice cream, as seen here with her sister Isla.
Ever fearless, last year Savannah Phillips showed no intimidation when it came to getting on the field with—and soon on the leg of—Zara Phillips's husband Mike Tindall, who broke his nose at least eight times during his career as a professional rugby player.
If that's truly a peace sign, not Savannah counting down the seconds until she bounced her way through Gatcombe Park, she's already made quite the symbolical gesture for a seven-year-old royal.
In may not have been turned into a GIF, but let it not be forgotten that Savannah also caused a minor scene at last year's Trooping the Colour.
A close friendship with the reportedly fiercely independent Prince George, showcased earlier this year in Gloucester, is no small endorsement.