Seoul Fashion Week's Street Style Stars Are Here to Give a Master Class on Layering

While it may officially be spring, a Nor'easter on the East Coast is putting off dreams of sundresses and sandals for just a bit longer. Also feeling the cold? The stylish attendees at Seoul Fashion Week, who are dealing with their own frigid temperatures while out and about. Of course, they aren't going to let a little flurry stand in the way of some very impressive street style. But instead of just throwing on a parka and calling it a day, the fashion set is showing off some serious prowess when it comes to layering, incorporating sweaters, turtlenecks, blazers, and novelty prints into their day-to-day looks. Want to try the method for yourself? Below, check out the best street style images from Seoul Fashion Week.
Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.
2017 Adam Katz Sinding
1/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
2/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
3/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
4/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
5/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
6/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
7/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
8/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
9/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
10/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
11/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
12/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
13/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
14/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
15/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2017 Adam Katz Sinding
16/16

Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 20th in Seoul, Korea. Photo by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

Keywords

Seoul Fashion WeekStreet Style