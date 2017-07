The Ladies of Spider-Man Topped This Week's Best Dressed List

Peter Parker may be the star of the upcoming Spider-Man:Homecoming, due out in theaters next Friday, but when it comes to the red carpet, it's the ladies of the film—namely on-the-rise starlets Zendaya and Laura Harrier —who are dominating. At this week's world premiere of the movie, held in Los Angeles, Zendaya stunned in a custom hot-pink Ralph & Russo Grecian-inspired gown, while Harrier took a modern approach to the red carpet gown in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress by Raf Simons done in red velvet and featuring a plunging neckline. Also making a sartorial statement at the premiere were Yaha Shahidi, casual in Monse and denim, and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who, like Harrier, opted for summer velvet. In New York, Gigi Hadid made the case for satin flare pants, while Aubrey Plaza looked uber feminine is a floral prairIe dress. And Kate Middleton added an unexpected pop of color to a traditional tweed skirt suit with red-trimmed pockets and a matching clutch. Click through to see all the fabulous fashion moments of the week, here.