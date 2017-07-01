The Ladies of Spider-Man Topped This Week's Best Dressed List

Laura Harrier, in Calvin Klein by Appointment, arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Zendaya, in Ralph & Russo, attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Yara Shahidi, in Monse, arrives at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Karen Gillan, in Self-Portrait, arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Aubrey Plaza, in Coach, discusses The Little Hours at Build Studio on June 29, 2017 in New York City.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Gucci, makes an official visit to the new V&A exhibition road quarter at Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29, 2017 in London, England.
Gigi Hadid, in Jonathan Simkhai, attends a private event to honor Anna Wintour being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire on June 26, 2017 in New York City.
Kate Bosworth, in Brock Collection, attends the 2017 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films - Awards Ceremony on June 25, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.
Zoe Saldana, in Giambattista Valli, arrives for the NALIP 2017 Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on June 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Eiza Gonzalez, in Tome, attends Baby Driver photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.