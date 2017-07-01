Best Dressed

The Ladies of Spider-Man Topped This Week's Best Dressed List

Peter Parker may be the star of the upcoming Spider-Man:Homecoming, due out in theaters next Friday, but when it comes to the red carpet, it's the ladies of the film—namely on-the-rise starlets Zendaya and Laura Harrier—who are dominating. At this week's world premiere of the movie, held in Los Angeles, Zendaya stunned in a custom hot-pink Ralph & Russo Grecian-inspired gown, while Harrier took a modern approach to the red carpet gown in a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress by Raf Simons done in red velvet and featuring a plunging neckline. Also making a sartorial statement at the premiere were Yaha Shahidi, casual in Monse and denim, and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who, like Harrier, opted for summer velvet. In New York, Gigi Hadid made the case for satin flare pants, while Aubrey Plaza looked uber feminine is a floral prairIe dress. And Kate Middleton added an unexpected pop of color to a traditional tweed skirt suit with red-trimmed pockets and a matching clutch. Click through to see all the fabulous fashion moments of the week, here.
Credit
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&#39; &quot;Spider-Man: Homecoming&quot; - Arrivals
Getty
1/10

Laura Harrier, in Calvin Klein by Appointment, arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
2/10

Zendaya, in Ralph & Russo, attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
3/10

Yara Shahidi, in Monse, arrives at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California

Getty
4/10

Karen Gillan, in Self-Portrait, arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
5/10

Aubrey Plaza, in Coach, discusses The Little Hours at Build Studio on June 29, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
6/10

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Gucci, makes an official visit to the new V&A exhibition road quarter at Victoria & Albert Museum on June 29, 2017 in London, England.

Getty
7/10

Gigi Hadid, in Jonathan Simkhai, attends a private event to honor Anna Wintour being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire on June 26, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
8/10

Kate Bosworth, in Brock Collection, attends the 2017 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films - Awards Ceremony on June 25, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.

Getty
9/10

Zoe Saldana, in Giambattista Valli, arrives for the NALIP 2017 Latino Media Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on June 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Getty
10/10

Eiza Gonzalez, in Tome, attends Baby Driver photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.

Keywords

Spider ManLaura HarrierZendayaRed CarpetBest Dressed