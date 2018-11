While her relationship with Robert Pattinson is still largely under wraps, there's nothing low key about Suki Waterhouse 's head of bright pink highlights, which she debuted on Instagram this week. Also embracing rosy locks is model Fernanda Ly, who styled her signature pastel mane in slick braided pigtails. Another popular beauty moment this week: the red lip. Reese Witherspoon wore hers to the polls in an "I voted" selfie , and model Natalia Vodianova paired hers with a fluffy white robe while on set. Rowan Blanchard also got in in the trend, posing before LACMA's Art + Film Gala . Model Kiko Mizuhara opted for a more muted version, pairing a diffused pout with flawless skin and simple liner. Meanwhile, Imaan Hammam went for drama in bright blue shadow, and Hailey Baldwin matched her highlight to her sparkly suit. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.