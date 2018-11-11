Best of Beauty

Suki Waterhouse's Pink Highlights, Hailey Baldwin's Glowing Skin, and More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

While her relationship with Robert Pattinson is still largely under wraps, there's nothing low key about Suki Waterhouse's head of bright pink highlights, which she debuted on Instagram this week. Also embracing rosy locks is model Fernanda Ly, who styled her signature pastel mane in slick braided pigtails. Another popular beauty moment this week: the red lip. Reese Witherspoon wore hers to the polls in an "I voted" selfie, and model Natalia Vodianova paired hers with a fluffy white robe while on set. Rowan Blanchard also got in in the trend, posing before LACMA's Art + Film Gala. Model Kiko Mizuhara opted for a more muted version, pairing a diffused pout with flawless skin and simple liner. Meanwhile, Imaan Hammam went for drama in bright blue shadow, and Hailey Baldwin matched her highlight to her sparkly suit. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Photo of Suki Waterhouse.
Suki Waterhouse debuts bright pink highlights. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Natalia Vodianova poses in a red lip while on set. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o looks radiant during golden hour. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kiko Mizuhara pairs a blotted lip with rosy highlighter. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez looks glam in a smokey eye and polished curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rowan Blanchard opts for a red lip and colorful smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam wears bright blue shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon pairs her "I voted" sticker with a matching red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Fernanda Ly sports pastel pink pigtails. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin wears a shimmery highlight. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Romee Strijd shows off beachy blonde waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

