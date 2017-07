Shop This Summer's Most Instagram-Friendly Beach Towels

Chances are that the vacation outfits are packed, the espadrilles, sandals, and woven baskets have been selected , and you've stocked up on pearl earrings and shell necklaces to perfectly compliment your beach-side look. The summer outfit for the getaway has been styled to a T—so why overlook the extras? A fluffy beach towel is essential to a successfully lazy day at the beach, but this summer, designers made sure to offer eye-catching and playful towels, that are ready to be 'grammed. One can never go wrong with a classic Missoni print or cabana stripe from Snowe Home or Turkish T. A quintessentially French girl take on the beach towel has been created by Sonia Rykiel, featuring her classic colors in mini-stripes. We are all also head over heels for the beach towels created by Jonathan Anderson at Loewe in collaboration with the beloved Ibiza boutique, Paula's. Who doesn't want a bright colorful parrot on their towel? All of these towels are perfect for sunbathing, but we would recommend wearing them wrapped over swimwear as well for the ultimate Instagram outfit of the day.