Shop This Summer's Most Instagram-Friendly Beach Towels

Chances are that the vacation outfits are packed, the espadrilles, sandals, and woven baskets have been selected, and you've stocked up on pearl earrings and shell necklaces to perfectly compliment your beach-side look. The summer outfit for the getaway has been styled to a T—so why overlook the extras? A fluffy beach towel is essential to a successfully lazy day at the beach, but this summer, designers made sure to offer eye-catching and playful towels, that are ready to be 'grammed. One can never go wrong with a classic Missoni print or cabana stripe from Snowe Home or Turkish T. A quintessentially French girl take on the beach towel has been created by Sonia Rykiel, featuring her classic colors in mini-stripes. We are all also head over heels for the beach towels created by Jonathan Anderson at Loewe in collaboration with the beloved Ibiza boutique, Paula's. Who doesn't want a bright colorful parrot on their towel? All of these towels are perfect for sunbathing, but we would recommend wearing them wrapped over swimwear as well for the ultimate Instagram outfit of the day.
1/11

Hamlin wears a Snowe towel, $48, Snowehome.com. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.

2/11

Missoni beach towel in cotton terry velour with a rainbow effect zigzag motif and reverse side in looped terry in turquoise, $238, missoni.com.

3/11

Scents and Feels reversible and versatile multiband bicolor Canvas Turkish towel woven from cotton and made with colored clay, in beige, $59, vince.com.

4/11

Snowe Home lightweight, ultra-soft, oversized beach towel with vivid stripes and clever hanging loop, in red, $48, snowehome.com.

5/11

Hermès Fonds Marins printed chic beach towel with orange border, in orange and marine, $630, Hermes.com.

6/11

Loewe X Paula's Ibiza collaboration cotton beach towel with vibrant, tropical and nautical print, in off-white, $781, matchesfashion.com.

7/11

Turkish T classic lightweight striped Rugby beach towels with hand tied fringes, $29, Turkish-t.com.

8/11

Sonia Rykiel Paris Rue Saint Guillaume striped beach towel in soft long staple combed cotton, $200, saksfifthavenue.com.

9/11

Tama lightweight Turkish beach Flor towel in 100% Aegean Cotton, in Indigo, $46, ahalife.com.

10/11

Jonathon Adler Santorini style Greek key beach towel in luxurious velour face and terrycloth reverse, in green, jonathonadler.com.

11/11

Paul Smith ‘Artist Stripe’ Beach Towel made from 100% cotton toweling finished with purple edging, $100, paulsmith.com.

