Shop This Summer's Most Instagram-Friendly Beach Towels

Hamlin wears a Snowe towel, $48, Snowehome.com.
Missoni beach towel in cotton terry velour with a rainbow effect zigzag motif and reverse side in looped terry in turquoise, $238, missoni.com.
Scents and Feels reversible and versatile multiband bicolor Canvas Turkish towel woven from cotton and made with colored clay, in beige, $59, vince.com.
Snowe Home lightweight, ultra-soft, oversized beach towel with vivid stripes and clever hanging loop, in red, $48, snowehome.com.
Hermès Fonds Marins printed chic beach towel with orange border, in orange and marine, $630, Hermes.com.
Loewe X Paula's Ibiza collaboration cotton beach towel with vibrant, tropical and nautical print, in off-white, $781, matchesfashion.com.
Turkish T classic lightweight striped Rugby beach towels with hand tied fringes, $29, Turkish-t.com.
Sonia Rykiel Paris Rue Saint Guillaume striped beach towel in soft long staple combed cotton, $200, saksfifthavenue.com.
Tama lightweight Turkish beach Flor towel in 100% Aegean Cotton, in Indigo, $46, ahalife.com.
Jonathon Adler Santorini style Greek key beach towel in luxurious velour face and terrycloth reverse, in green, jonathonadler.com.
Paul Smith ‘Artist Stripe’ Beach Towel made from 100% cotton toweling finished with purple edging, $100, paulsmith.com.