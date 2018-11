The 10 Women We Are Thankful For in 2018

Twenty-eighteen: Another year, another 12 months of terrible men and their even worse apologies . This Thanksgiving , let's not waste our breath on them and instead celebrate the women who have carried us all through the year. These 10 women have all been vital somehow in 2018. Some are perennial powerhouses, some became national heroes, some finally used their stature for good, and others have been laying in wait for us to appreciate them properly. Here, the women we really want to give thanks for today.