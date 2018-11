Before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 officially kicks off, both models and official Victoria's Secret Angels spend hours backstage in hair and makeup, getting ready for the show. One might expect that the glitz and glam of the annual extravaganza , which this year includes performances from pop superstars like Shawn Mendes and Rita Ora, and models like Gigi Hadid , Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk , who will be wearing this year's million dollar fantasy bra, could give way to a helter-skelter energy backstage, but in fact leading up to its 23rd iteration, there were all smiles during the prep phase for the big show. Here, an exclusive sneak peak backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with all of your favorite Angels.