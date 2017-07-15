Destination

Wimbledon Is the Must Attend Event of the Summer, According to Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith

You know what's almost as good as the expressions tennis players make when their rackets connect with the ball? The faces their fans in the bleachers make at the same time. And, when we're talking about the Wimbledon tennis tournament, one of the biggest events on the professional circuit and one of the four "majors"—the tournaments that make up the Grand Slam—those fans include the likes of Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith, who attended a match together this year, musician Ellie Goulding, Grace Jones, designer Stella McCartney, and a whole host of sports-loving influencers and models from the United Kingdom and beyond. As the tournament draws to a close, we round up a few of the highlights on Instagram, for those who weren't there to see perennial champions Venus Williams and Roger Federer in the flesh.
@elliegoulding
Ellie Goulding, wearing a pair of Tod's sunglasses, attends the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.

@entertainmentweekly
Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are really invested in Wimbledon, like proper Englishmen.

@dickiepelham
Grace Jones, who is apparently a really big fan of Wimbledon, attends the tennis tournament, July 2017.

@realkathjenkins
Musician Katherine Jenkins attends the men's semifinals at Wimbledon, July 2017.

@andrewlevitas
Artist Andrew Levitas watches the men's semifinals at Wimbledon, July 2017.

@jamaledwards
Director Jamal Edwards watches Venus Williams play at Wimbledon, July 2017.

@dougellin
Entourage screenwriter Doug Ellin attends the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.

@karenwazenb
Blogger Karen Wazen attends the Wimbledon semifinals, July 2017.

@alyssandrasnows
German model Alyssandra Snows at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.

Daphne Deckers / Instagram
Dutch television host Daphne Deckers at Wimbledon, July 2017.

@darceybussellofficial
Musician Ellie Goulding and dancer Darcey Bussell at Wimbledon, July 2017.

@msmelaniesykes
British model and television host Melanie Sykes at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.

