Wimbledon Is the Must Attend Event of the Summer, According to Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith

You know what's almost as good as the expressions tennis players make when their rackets connect with the ball? The faces their fans in the bleachers make at the same time. And, when we're talking about the Wimbledon tennis tournament, one of the biggest events on the professional circuit and one of the four "majors"—the tournaments that make up the Grand Slam—those fans include the likes of Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith , who attended a match together this year, musician Ellie Goulding, designer Stella McCartney , and a whole host of sports-loving influencers and models from the United Kingdom and beyond. As the tournament draws to a close, we round up a few of the highlights on Instagram, for those who weren't there to see perennial champions Venus Williams and Roger Federer in the flesh.