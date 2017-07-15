Wimbledon Is the Must Attend Event of the Summer, According to Ellie Goulding and Dame Maggie Smith

Ellie Goulding, wearing a pair of Tod's sunglasses, attends the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.
Ian McKellen and Maggie Smith are really invested in Wimbledon, like proper Englishmen.
Grace Jones, who is apparently a really big fan of Wimbledon, attends the tennis tournament, July 2017.
Musician Katherine Jenkins attends the men's semifinals at Wimbledon, July 2017.
Artist Andrew Levitas watches the men's semifinals at Wimbledon, July 2017.
Director Jamal Edwards watches Venus Williams play at Wimbledon, July 2017.
Entourage screenwriter Doug Ellin attends the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.
Blogger Karen Wazen attends the Wimbledon semifinals, July 2017.
German model Alyssandra Snows at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.
Dutch television host Daphne Deckers at Wimbledon, July 2017.
Musician Ellie Goulding and dancer Darcey Bussell at Wimbledon, July 2017.
British model and television host Melanie Sykes at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, July 2017.