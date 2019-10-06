Beyonce Knowles is displayed at the countdown to the grand opening of the first ever Madame Tussauds in the world to be built from the ground up on July 10, 2008 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kate Moss waxwork is unveiled to celebrate the start of London Fashion Week at Madame Tussauds on September 15, 2009 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lindsay Lohan wax figure debuts at Madame Tussauds on April 12, 2006 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Wax figures of Kylie Minogue as an angel and David and Victoria Beckham as Joseph and Mary are on display in a new Nativity Scene at Madame Tussauds for the Christmas period on December 8, 2004 in London. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus waxwork is unveiled at the Museo de Cera on November 4, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Britney Spears wax figure at Madame Tussaud's at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Paris Hilton wax figure during The Cast of "House of Wax" reveals the Paris Hilton Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City, New York, United States. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama wax figures in the setting of The Oval Office at Madame Tussauds on January 19, 2010 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Wax figures of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are displayed at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on September 30, 2009 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Robert Pattinson's wax figure is unveiled at Madame Tussauds on April 22, 2011 in Washington, DC. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Madonna waxwork during Music Legends at Madame Tussauds on October 20, 2005 at Madame Tussauds in London, Great Britain. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Justin Bieber wax figure unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on the singer's 18th Birthday on March 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez wax figure at Madame Tussauds on November 17, 2011 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Katy Perry unveils her wax figure for Madame Tussauds' Las Vegas at Paramont Studios on January 26, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Naomi Campbell wax figure at the Musee Grevin in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in film Tomb Raider in Los Angeles, LA, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner visits her new waxwork at the Madame Tussauds London Fashion Week Experience at Madame Tussauds on February 23, 2016 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles of One Direction are displayed at Madame Tussauds July 8, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift, dressed in traditional Bavarian clothing, are displayed at Hofbraeuhaus Berlin on September 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Ariana Grande wax figure with mistletoe in hand on November 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.