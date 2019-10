It is considered a rite of passage to be immortalized in wax, so much so that there are entire museums around the globe dedicated to wax renderings of the rich and the famous from Naomi Campbell to Miley Cyrus . But not everyone needs to get a wax figure version of themselves, or perhaps we should say not every wax figure needs to make it to the front lines at the museum dedicated to these to-scale mannequins. At worst, the wax figures look completely botched. Just ask Ariana Grande , who wasn't a big fan of her deformed wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. Not every wax figure is terrible, though. There are the occasional life-like ones, such as Meghan Markle 's or Beyoncé's (which was recently placed among the royals , where she belongs). Sometimes the wax figures just look nothing like the celebrities upon which they are modeled, and as tragic as it may be, we have to appreciate the effort. Here, find a collection of some of the worst celebrity wax figures out there.