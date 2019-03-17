Zendaya's Flawless Skin, Behati Prinsloo's Pink Hair, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

As days start to get longer, the look most preferred by celebs can be best described as fresh, dewy, and sun-kissed. Perfectly demonstrating the look was Zendaya, who paired a casual topknot with flawless skin and rosy cheeks, and the model Georgia Fowler, who opted for a fresh face of expertly-applied no-makeup makeup. Imaan Hammam also took advantage of warmer days, showing off a glow while posing for a sunlit selfie, and Vittoria Ceretti kept it all-natural in braids paired with a dewy complexion. As for those that opted for a little more drama this week, fun eye looks and hair transformations abound. Rowan Blanchard wore a purple cat eye, Lupita Nyong'o sported metallic eyeshadow, and Poppy rocked sunset eyes to match her show-stopping dress. On the hair front, Shay Mitchell tried on a blonde wig, Lucy Hale showed off a fresh bob, and Behati Prinsloo dyed her locks a bold shade of pink. Here, a look at all the best beauty looks on Instagram this week.
Zendaya sports a glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lucy Hale debuts a fresh bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rowan Blanchard wears piecey bangs and purple eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Vittoria Ceretti shows off a flawless complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lupita Nyong'o sports metallic eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Behati Prinsloo goes for a dramatic new hair color. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Georgia Fowler keeps it fresh-faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Poppy pairs a slick updo with sunset eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Imaan Hammam sports a sun-kissed glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Shay Mitchell goes full glam in a smokey eye and short blonde wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

