Zendaya sports a glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lucy Hale debuts a fresh bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Rowan Blanchard wears piecey bangs and purple eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Vittoria Ceretti shows off a flawless complexion. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lupita Nyong'o sports metallic eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Behati Prinsloo goes for a dramatic new hair color. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Georgia Fowler keeps it fresh-faced. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Poppy pairs a slick updo with sunset eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Imaan Hammam sports a sun-kissed glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Shay Mitchell goes full glam in a smokey eye and short blonde wig. Photo courtesy of Instagram.