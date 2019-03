As days start to get longer, the look most preferred by celebs can be best described as fresh, dewy, and sun-kissed. Perfectly demonstrating the look was Zendaya , who paired a casual topknot with flawless skin and rosy cheeks, and the model Georgia Fowler, who opted for a fresh face of expertly-applied no-makeup makeup. Imaan Hammam also took advantage of warmer days, showing off a glow while posing for a sunlit selfie, and Vittoria Ceretti kept it all-natural in braids paired with a dewy complexion. As for those that opted for a little more drama this week, fun eye looks and hair transformations abound. Rowan Blanchard wore a purple cat eye, Lupita Nyong'o sported metallic eyeshadow, and Poppy rocked sunset eyes to match her show-stopping dress. On the hair front, Shay Mitchell tried on a blonde wig, Lucy Hale showed off a fresh bob, and Behati Prinsloo dyed her locks a bold shade of pink. Here, a look at all the best beauty looks on Instagram this week.