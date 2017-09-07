28 of the Most Iconic Pixie Cuts, From Rihanna to Twiggy

In 2017, it seemed like every Hollywood starlet was rocking a platinum blonde pixie, with actresses like Zoë Kravitz and model Cara Delevingne leading the trend on and off the red carpet. The look popped up at Tom Ford’s runway show during New York Fashion Week that year, too—where models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid each sported faux, feathered pixies. While many suggested that Jenner was channeling her mother, Kris Jenner, it’s more likely that Ford was drawing inspiration from the many actresses throughout history, from Audrey Hepburn to Mia Farrow, who have made the pixie cut an iconic hair statement. Other leading ladies have since followed in their footsteps. Natalie Portman, for example, buzzed off her locks in preparation for a role, while for those who were bold enough to try the look on their own, like actresses Jennifer Lawrence and model Emma Watson, the pixie cut served as a new style. And in 2021, the pixie has taken on a whole new look. Rihanna, who has been devoted to the cut for years, was spotted in Los Angeles this week sporting a newly pixied hairdo (and a vintage Dior by John Galliano coat). Demi Lovato cut off her hair, as she explained to Drew Barrymore on the actress’s show, “to free myself of all of thegender and sexuality norms that were placed on me.” Here, a look back at the best pixie cuts over the years.