28 of the Most Iconic Pixie Cuts, From Rihanna to Twiggy

In 2017, it seemed like every Hollywood starlet was rocking a platinum blonde pixie, with actresses like Zoë Kravitz and model Cara Delevingne leading the trend on and off the red carpet. The look popped up at Tom Ford’s runway show during New York Fashion Week that year, too—where models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid each sported faux, feathered pixies. While many suggested that Jenner was channeling her mother, Kris Jenner, it’s more likely that Ford was drawing inspiration from the many actresses throughout history, from Audrey Hepburn to Mia Farrow, who have made the pixie cut an iconic hair statement. Other leading ladies have since followed in their footsteps. Natalie Portman, for example, buzzed off her locks in preparation for a role, while for those who were bold enough to try the look on their own, like actresses Jennifer Lawrence and model Emma Watson, the pixie cut served as a new style. And in 2021, the pixie has taken on a whole new look. Rihanna, who has been devoted to the cut for years, was spotted in Los Angeles this week sporting a newly pixied hairdo (and a vintage Dior by John Galliano coat). Demi Lovato cut off her hair, as she explained to Drew Barrymore on the actress’s show, “to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me.” Here, a look back at the best pixie cuts over the years.

1 Rihanna’s pixie is back. The singer and fashion mogul was seen at Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi on May 6 sporting the crop, which she’s worn since the mid aughts.

2 Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media Demi Lovato, pictured here at the premiere of her YouTube docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, told Barrymore that cutting her hair liberated her, “because I wasn't subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not.”

3 Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Emma Thompson, seen here attending the Dolittle special screening on January 25, 2020 in London, is a pixie cut mainstay, having worn the look for decades.

4 British model Cara Delevingne sported an ultra platinum pixie paired with a chic black headband.

5 Actress Zoë Kravtiz made the pixie an enviable accessory as she attends the BAMcinemaFest 2017 Opening Night Premiere of Gemini.

6 Following in the footsteps of A-listers taking over Hollywood with their platinum pixies, singer Katy Perry was the latest to join the ranks during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

7 Attending the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards, actress Michelle Williams kept her platinum pixie sleek and side-parted with luminous skin.

8 Actress Scarlett Johansson looked pretty with rose-tinted cheeks, a pale pink lip and an asymmetrical bob at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

9 Singer Miley Cyrus paired her platinum pixie with a pale pink lip and radiant skin at the 56th annual Grammy Awards.

10 Actress Jennifer Lawrence accepted her Golden Globe win at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, wearing her golden blonde pixie with a maroon red lip.

11 Actress Anne Hathaway wore her dark brunette pixie with neutral smoky eye and lips at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

12 South African beauty Charlize Theron wore an ultra cropped pixie at the 85th Annual Academy Awards in 2013.

13 At the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, Rihanna wore a simplistic ‘do with a bold red lip.

14 Pairing her polished, golden blonde pixie with a subtle smoky eye and a hint of blush on the cheekbones, actress Carey Mulligan looked chic at the Film District Party in 2011.

15 With her ever-changing hairstyles, British actress Emma Watson briefly sported a an ultra sleek pixie in 2010.

16 Designer Victoria Beckham wore her dark brunette pixie with her signature smoky eye at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 fashion show in 2008.

17 Actress Natalie Portman sported a pixie for her action-packed role in V for Vendetta in 2006.

18 Actress Keira Knightley wore her highlighted pixie in swept over bangs with a soft brown smoky eye at The Jacket Los Angeles premiere in 2005.

19 As one of the most iconic moments in Oscar’s history, Halle Berry accepted her Academy Award with her ultra sleek pixie in 2002.

20 Supermodel Kate Moss wore her pixie cut with full bangs and luminous skin at the Montjuic Palace: Frock’n Roll Gala in 2001.

21 Actress Winona Ryder attended the Girl, Interrupted Hollywood premiere in 1999, pairing her tousled pixie with a satin mauve lip.

22 Actress Gwyneth Paltrow put a minimalist spin on her golden pixie with a single hair barrette at the Marie Claire Magazine’s First Reader’s Choice Fashion & Beauty Awards in 1997.

23 Supermodel Linda Evangelista wore her dark brunette pixie swept over at The Fashion Group International’s 6th Annual Night of 100 Stars in 1989.

24 Madonna wore her feathered, platinum blonde pixie with a dark burgundy lip while out in Los Angeles in 1986.

25 Actress Mia Farrow wore her sleek, golden blonde pixie in her film A Dandy in Aspic in 1968.

26 Known for her iconic feathered, golden locks, in 1986 actress Goldie Hawn briefly rocked a tousled pixie.

27 British supermodel Twiggy made her pixie cut the ultimate fashion statement by pairing it with her famous spider lashes.