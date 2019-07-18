Just as you are loading up your suitcase for your summer getaway , a whole new season of suits, cover ups and assorted other poolside pieces has hit the runways at Miami Swim Week . Designers are putting the focus on sustainability, and also stretching the definition of what swimwear can be, offering up pieces that take you from pool party to dinner party with just a quick towel-off. And though minimalist swim still reigns, more-is-more types will be happy to see the return of shimmery lurex, bold colors and various look-at-me details. Here, an advanced peek at the trends you'll be packing in your weekend bag next summer.

Sustainability

With the earth-friendly fabric econyl now widely available, many swimwear labels are going greener. Anemone, a new line founded by industry vets, utilizes fabric made via Eurojersey’s closely monitored process and then sliced, sewn, and embroidered. But sustainable textiles are just the start; Brands like Candice Swanepoel's Tropic of C are extending their earthy outlook to every aspect of their lines with innovations like recyclable, bare-bones packaging.

Swimwear All Day

Brazilian brand Haight is beloved for its sleek designs and rich, earthy palette. Their swimsuits have always felt quite fashion —so much so that fans have been wearing them as bodysuits ever since they made their debut. For 2020, the line feels even more like ready-to-wear, with pieces like this one-shouldered beauty. Everyone loves a multi-tasker, so it's not surprise that lines like LoveShackFancy and Zimmermann have also jumped on this trend.

Arty Florals

Floral prints are hardly ground-breaking at this point, but these art-inspired power flowers—with abstract and pop influences —feel fresh as a daisy. We saw them this resort season at Salvatore Ferragamo—for both men and women—and last summer at Jacquemus. Now the trend is percolating at Swim Week, with newcomer Cala de la Cruz's playful, printed bikinis being one standout example.

Luxe Lurex

If you love a wild beach party —whether it be in Mykonos, Ibiza, or the Hamptons—this festive trend is for you. The key to pulling off these shimmery little numbers is sticking to classic or minimal silhouettes. We loved Caroline Constas' take on the look, in a sparkly rose, as well as the shiny pieces we saw elsewhere in rust, gold, and earthy hues.

One-Shoulder

The off-the-shoulder look may be on its way out, but the one-shoulder maillot seems here to stay. Sleek, and—let's be honest—a lot more practical than many other current swimsuit styles, the silhouette can be sporty, sensual, and strong. Crucially, it's also flattering to many different shapes and sizes. Jade —one of our longtime favorite labels — has a classic version guaranteed to see you through several beach seasons.

All-Inclusive

Another trend that's here to stay: all-inclusive sizing from our favorite swim brands. Matteau, an Australian label known for both gorgeous prints and minimalist silhouettes, debuted its extended sizing (as well as a new ready-to-wear collection!) at Sydney Fashion Week earlier this summer. At Miami Swim Week, there were models of many different shapes, sizes and ages—as well as modest swim looks—on many different runways during the six day event.

Micro-Straps

Teeny-tiny, super-thin straps started to make their appearance earlier this summer, but the style really took off at Miami Swim Week, thanks in part to Candice Swanepoel . Along with designing her skinny-strapped collection, Tropic of C, she is also the face of the line and stars in the campaign—and nothing sells us on a trend faster than a smiling supermodel leaning against a palm tree.