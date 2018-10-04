In 1998, Hollywood released two similar-seeming movies about comets, Deep Impact and Armageddon . In 2018, we're getting not two, but three different movies about stars. Though, in this case, the stars are all fictional, female musicians.

The Lady Gaga -starring, Bradley Cooper-directed film, A Star is Born , which opens this weekend, may be by far the most high profile, but two other indie films (both helmed by A-List actresses) are also in somewhat familiar territory. The Elisabeth Moss-led Her Smell offers a punk rock-tinged alternative, less concerned with a star being born but rather with one dangerously close to burning out. Meanwhile Vox Lux , which finds Natalie Portman as a pop star who has some intriguingly Gaga-esque taste in stage costumes, concerns itself with the whole shebang: a star being born, dying by controversy, and then attempting a metaphorical rebirth. While all three ruminate on the nature of creativity and fame, and delve into addiction, as well, the similarities end there. Here, a quick guide to how to tell the three films apart, and discover which may be right for you.

A Star is Born

The Star: Lady Gaga

The Director: Bradley Cooper

The Lead's Biggest Flaw: Insecurity about her nose .

Log Line: An insecure performer at a gay bar has an accidental run in with an alcoholic rock star who senses star power.

Original Music Written By: Predominantly Lady Gaga and her regular band of collaborators (Mark Ronson, DJ White Shadow, Justin Tranter, et.al.)

Supporting Cast Surprisingly Dominated By: RuPaul's Drag Race alum (Willam Belli & Shangela) and era-defining (for better or worse) stand-up comedians (Andrew "Dice" Clay and Dave Chapelle).

Actual Musicians in the Cast?: Well, in addition to Gaga, Halsey makes a brief cameo as herself .

Actual Musician You'll Be Most Reminded Of: Well, Gaga.

Recommended if You Like: Joanne , Pat Benatar albums, Twitter memes, Vh1 Behind the Music , hanging out at half-empty gay bars during a drag show, nostalgia for when major studio films dominated the Oscars, the Gwen Stefani/Blake Shelton relationship, and not having to drive to the one indie cinema in town just to see a movie.

Her Smell

The Star: Elisabeth Moss

The Director: Alex Ross Perry

The Lead's Biggest Flaw: Drugs, mental illness, delusions of granduer, and, as the title suggests, poor personal hygiene habits.

Log Line: A rockstar has a series of breakdowns as her label realizes she might not have another album in her and signs the next-big-thing band instead.

Original Music Written By: Alicia Bognanno and Anika Pyle, actual rock lead singers of the bands Bully and Chumped.

Supporting Cast Surprisingly Dominated By: British models who defined an era of fashion (Cara Delevingne and Agyness Deyn ).

Actual Musicians in the Cast?: Alexis Krauss, lead singer of noise pop band Sleigh Bells, has a part.

Actual Musician You'll Be Most Reminded Of: Courtney Love seems to be the obvious choice, but Moss says she would rather you compare her character to male rockstar like Axel Rose.

Recommended if You Like: Riot grrl mix tapes, the first act of Olivier Assayas' Clean , hanging out at punk bars until closing time, Diane Sawyer's primetime interviews of troubled divas of the '90s.

Vox Lux

The Star: Natalie Portman

The Director: Brady Corbet

The Lead's Biggest Flaw: Coke, booze, and ...brushes with terrorism.

Log Line: A survivor of a school shooting becomes an iconic early '00s pop star who experiences a breakdown and attempts a comeback in 2017.

Original Music Written By: Sia!

Supporting Cast Surprisingly Dominated By: Male actors with multiple Oscar nominations but no wins (Willem Dafoe and Jude Law).

Actual Musicians in the Cast?: None.

Actual Musician You'll Be Most Reminded Of: The original description of the film sounded like it was at least partially inspired by Britney Spears, but Corbett says he's taken inspiration from everywhere in the music industry (you could find pin some inspiration on everyone from Lauryn Hill to Ariana Grande , as well). Also, though: Gaga.

Recommended if You Like: Don DeLillo's Mao II , 2007's tabloid culture, Lars von Trier movies, comeback tours, serious Internet think piece reactions to trending celebrity news.

