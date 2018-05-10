While most Met Gala attendees waited until after the event to trade their veils, crucifix necklaces, and pope hats for less pious afterparty looks , cohost Amal Clooney swapped outfits almost immediately after making her way up the Met's iconic staircase and into the museum. As Anna Wintour revealed on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Show , Clooney was so worried about damaging her gorgeous gown that she brought a back-up and slipped into it in a rather unusual spot in the museum.

The Vogue editor and high priestess of the Met Gala shared the story with Late Show host Stephen Colbert after he showed a photo of Clooney's second dress of the night. "Amal actually arrived on the red carpet in this amazing dress [by] Richard Quinn. That's not it, that's Tom Ford," Wintour clarified about the (equally amazing) gown in the photo. "She wore this incredible dress on the red carpet that was designed by a young British designer called Richard Quinn, but it was made of tin foil, so she was a little bit concerned it might rip during the evening. So she went into the gift shop and she changed into this extraordinary Tom Ford dress, which is designed to look like stained glass."

Colbert, of course, couldn't help but ask: "You sell this at the gift shop?! I thought it was just astronaut ice cream and, like, paperweights." "Only if you're Amal Clooney," Wintour quipped.

For reference, here are photos of both of Clooney's jaw-dropping ensembles. The first, Quinn's design, featured a shiny silver strapless bodice and a full skirt printed with large red roses and, per Wintour, made out of actual tin foil. Underneath the skirt, the human rights lawyer wore a pair of midnight blue cigarette pants, which Quinn said were designed to make a political statement. "Her decision to wear trousers was her way of depicting female empowerment and modern religion by referencing the stringent oppression that women faced," he told Harper's Bazaar the day after the gala. Clooney's second look was a floor-length, long-sleeved crimson number by Tom Ford that was covered in "mirrored micro shards," according to Vogue , giving it a stained glass effect.

Pinterest George Pimentel/Getty Images

While you can't buy a Tom Ford dress at the Met Gala store, you can buy designer makeup. Pat McGrath launched a line inspired by the theme that's currently on sale at the Met Store.

