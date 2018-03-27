Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, the father of six has delivered several episodes of painfully honest, extremely emotional confessions —including one in which he cried onstage with Frank Ocean —and talks of casual dating , even briefly sparking rumors of something special with Tiffany Haddish . Jolie, on the other hand, has buried herself in her work, both philanthropic and artistic, by bringing her children to meet with Syrian refugees in Jordan, creating a Cambodian civil war–themed film with son Maddox, and even being honored with the Humanitarian Award from the United Nations.

It seems, however, that Angie is no longer in the mindset of all work and no play. In fact, the 42-year-old actress-director-philanthropist is reportedly dating again. Though she may be one of the most lusted-after women in Hollywood or, indeed, the world, sources say Jolie has begun casually seeing a regular guy who makes his living far away from the public eye, according to Entertainment Tonight . "Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some friends she isn't ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent," ET 's source claims. "He isn't a celebrity or high profile in any way." '

Jolie has yet to comment publicly on the dating rumors, but another source is reportedly refuting the dating claims to People , saying she isn't even considering it at the time.

“She is absolutely not seeing anyone and will not be,” says the source. “She will focus only on their children and being with them." And to further drill it home: “She has no interest in dating at all.”

So do with this news as you will.

Regardless for Brangelina shippers, this may or may not be the ultimate confirmation that a reunion will never happen between the exes, who were married for two years. In fact, the parents reportedly refuse to spend time together. "People talk about them reuniting, but it will never happen," the source also told ET . "Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they've attempted therapy with the [six] children [they share], they can barely be in the same room together."

