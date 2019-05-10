For Ariana Grande , 2019 has been a year of firsts. There was her inaugural Coachella performance (in which she brought out both NSYNC and Justin Bieber ), and now, for the first time, she will be the face of a couture fashion label.

After plenty of teasing from the Givenchy official Instagram account and the Instagram account of the house’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller , the singer released a handful of short videos and photos on her Instagram revealing that she will be the face of Givenchy (she’s calling it #Arivenchy, of course). And here we all thought the music video for “Thank U, Next” would be the collaboration career highlight for the superstar.

The couture house was founded by Hubert de Givenchy , who was responsible for many of the iconic looks worn by Audrey Hepburn , and who passed away last spring. With Keller at the helm, Givenchy has been favored by the likes of Meghan Markle, whose historic wedding dress was designed by Keller, and Gal Gadot , who attended the Met Gala with the director while Grande performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for her Sweetener / Thank U, Next tour .

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Givenchy’s winter 2019 campaign will be Grande’s first haute couture campaign, but she’s been booked and busy for quite some time, and she has been revamping her signature oversize-top-and-thigh-high-boots combo, thanks to her tour stylist Law Roach . The superstar also previously scored deals with MAC and Reebok, and she even recently submitted a trademark for “Thank U, Next” beauty products, which would include “a number of beauty products, including fragrances—eau de cologne, eau de parfum and eau de toilette—body lotions, bath gels, body scrubs and body mists, among others.”

According to a press release from Givenchy confirming the announcement, Grande is “so proud” to be the house’s new face. “It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be,” she said.

At least with this new Givenchy campaign she should have plenty of thigh-high boots to choose from for her next world tour.

Related: Ariana Grande, Olivia Munn, and Other Celebrities Really Can’t Handle Criticism Right Now