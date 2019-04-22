Justin Bieber has officially risen from his two-year performance hiatus.

Ariana Grande can officially check off "perform at Coachella" from her bucket list, and for the second weekend in a row, she brought out some special guests. Last week, it was an appearance from *NSYNC that had everyone talking, but this weekend, when Grande decided to close the show, she brought out another truly unexpected surprise: Bieber.

While you might have thought he would have been at church celebrating the Easter holiday, or at least showing off his new short haircut that made his wife Hailey Bieber "happier than she's ever been," or hanging out with his biggest fan, Billie Eilish , it turns out Bieber still had at least one trick left up his sleeve for the fans.

After all, Coachella was a one-stop shop this year for those who needed to get their Easter Sunday Service fix in before they started rolling for 12 hours in the California desert, so he'd likely already done enough praising by the time the sun set. (His wife was also spotted in the crowd at Kanye West 's two-and-a-half-hour long Coachella Sunday Service, along with her friends, the Kardashians and Jenners, of course.)

Pinterest Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande performing "Sorry" at Coachella 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Then, much like Jesus, Bieber resurrected his career with one quick performance of "Sorry" alongside Ariana Grande to close out the festival. "I haven't been on stage in, like, two years," he told the fans before admitting, "I came out here, I had no idea I was gonna be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea."

"I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back," he told the crowd. "By the way, album coming, too."

Turns out it is comeback season , after all.

