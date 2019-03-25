If there’s one thing that unites the most avid of Rihanna’s Navy and the most loyal of Justin Bieber’s Beliebers, it’s this: They just really want the album already. And if there’s one thing that unites Rihanna herself and Justin Bieber himself, it’s this: They’ve got other things to work on before they’re going to release the music.

Bieber posted to Instagram Monday detailing the progress he has to make before he can commit to making “a kick ass album,” which he promised “ASAP,” and before he can embark on tour again. “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” he wrote, captioning an image of himself, albeit with his head cropped out of the photo, standing on a balcony in a white Drew House sweatshirt and white pants with orange socks and sneakers. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he went on. “You pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

(Bieber would like you to please disregard all typos—“pretend it’s just a text where u just don’t care,” he advised in the same post.)

So prior to getting back in the studio, here’s a maybe incomplete list of the things Bieber has to focus on: Drew House; feuding with Jojo Siwa ; “repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart”; his health, generally; his marriage; being “the father I want to be.” The Icelandic canyon of Fjaðrárgljúfur could also use a couple of months to recover from the flood of tourists who came to see it following its starring role in Bieber’s “I’ll Show You” video. (Bieber can’t be solely to blame for the increase in tourism to Iceland, though; Beyoncé, the Kardashians, and Chloë Sevigny also share culpability.)

The pop star and husband of Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin, has been candid about his recent struggles, previously asking his followers to pray for him in another Instagram post. Over the past year, he’s learned that relationships are tough and so is marriage , especially when you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner for your significant other’s family. He and Baldwin have also been plagued by tabloid rumors of marital strife—rumors that Baldwin, at least, has denied. Despite all this, though, Bieber remains resilient. In his Instagram post, he wrote that he plans to “come with a vengeance believe that.”

“My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable,” he added, in a couplet that demonstrates he hasn’t lost his lyrical savvy. “The top is where is reside period weather I make music or not the king said so.” But if this post is any indicator, he’s still planning to make music.