Like clockwork, just a few months into their whirlwind marriage , Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are now being plagued by a consistent and never-ending stream of reports about their supposed marital strife. But, as anyone who's ever scanned the covers of tabloids while standing in line at the grocery store knows, and as Baldwin is now advising her fans and followers, it's typically a good idea to ingest every piece of creatively-sourced celebrity news that doesn't come straight from the subject's mouth (or Instagram feed) with a generous grain of salt.

Bright and early Monday morning, Baldwin took to her Instagram Story to issue that helpful reminder: "don't believe what ya read on the internet folks," she wrote, adding an eyeroll emoji and a holographic "FAKE NEWS" GIF sticker to reiterate her point. Though she didn't explicitly state which piece of "news" sparked her rebuttal, it's safe to assume that it was the particularly insidious report that surfaced at the end of last week in which an anonymous source claimed that the newlyweds are "still having trust issues." Apparently, the Biebers are facing no such difficulties.

In their recent joint cover interview for Vogue , Bieber and Baldwin were refreshingly open about the issues they have been facing in the early months of their marriage. "The thing is, marriage is very hard," Baldwin said. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard." Bieber went on to describe how he and Baldwin are still working on learning to fight in constructive ways. "We don't want to lose each other," he said. "We don't want to say the wrong thing, and so we've been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it's been really difficult to get her to say what she feels."

Baldwin also admitted to feeling lonely in her first weeks as a newlywed, compounded by the many attacks she faced from strangers on the internet who didn't agree with their union — something she's previously spoken about . "I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that's where I landed," she said. "I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time."

