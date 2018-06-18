Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson 's relationship continues to move at such breakneck speed that there's a whole subset of sleuths and conspiracy theorists on the Internet hellbent of uncovering some sort of evidence that the relationship began either long before we knew or that there's some other missing piece out there that might bring clarity to the whole speed of light affair (seriously, Grande has even recorded a new interlude called "Pete" for her upcoming album Sweetener to commemorate the relationship).

The latest piece of evidence the Grande-Davidson truther crowd has zeroed in on is Grande's upcoming perfume. The scent doesn't yet have a name, but it does have a bottle design. Grande tweeted out a preview of the bottle on Twitter and the shape is notable for multiple reasons. Grande's first phase of four related scents came in a snowball-like bottle with a fluffy pom pom attached. This one however takes the shape of a cute little cloud floating above another cloud. Grande only explained the image, appropriately, with a cloud emoji.

Some are convinced, somehow, that the bottle design is an expression of her love for Davidson. The pair got matching cloud tattoos on their middle fingers in the early days of their relationship (read: a few weeks ago). They've also both been spotted with the same cloud-shaped iPhone case, designed by Pharrell Williams-approved art collective FriendsWithYou. The pair have also commented on and captioned various Instagram posts with the same cloud emoji again and again. Some have even connected the clouds to their mutual love for Harry Potter, because, you know, there are some clouds in that movie.

Seems like a pretty believable argument yet, here's the thing, celebrity fragrance lines are a very lucrative business . This new bottle shape represents a major expansion of Grande's own scent offerings, and these things aren't just created and dumped on the market in a matter of weeks on a celebrity's own whims and recent personal developments. Any crucial building block in a burgeoning perfume empire takes months, if not longer, to consider, develop and launch.

Which may lead one to believe that perhaps Grande and Davidson have a longer history than we know.

It could also lead less conspiracy-prone minds to consider the fact that, maybe, Grande just really likes clouds.

"Head in the clouds," after all are the first lyrics in the pre-chorus of Grande's 2014 breakthrough single "Problem." It's a line she liked so much that she developed an entire line of merch around it.

During her 2015 Honeymoon tour, Grande also soared above the stage on a replica cloud.

In 2016, Grande also posed for some pictures with her brother Frankie in a faux cloud.

Interestingly, The Divine Feminine, the album by Grande's ex Mac Miller supposedly inspired by her (though, Grande recently claimed it was only partially inspired by her) also features cloud imagery on its cover.

She's also posted Instagram photos of nothing but clouds.

Like, there's a lot of images of just clouds on her Instagram. More than there really ought to be.

She also once promoted a preview snippet of a collaborative song with previous ex Big Sean set to a video of nothing but clouds.

So it seems that Ariana Grande just really, really loves a cloud, and it's a love that transcends her various relationships. They only seems like a natural choice of her next fragrance bottle inspiration.

Besides, it's not exactly like Davidson and Grande are being shy about their relationship. Why would they send hidden messages through product design? Sometime's a girl's lifelong love of clouds is just a girl's lifelong love of clouds.

