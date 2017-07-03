America’s best-known yoga instructors know that beauty radiates from the inside out, but how do they make it look so easy? Daily stretch sessions and a strong mindfulness practice no doubt offer benefits reaped by yogis and teachers alike, but as for flawless post-workout hair and skin that literally glows, well; no one is that skilled at meditation. Yoga for Bad People ’s Heather Lilleston, Sky Ting ’s Krissy Jones, Yoga Vida co-founder and wellness expert Hilaria Baldwin , CorePower Yoga ’s Melissa Hernandez, and internationally renowned teacher and activist Seane Corn know that a successful beauty regimen requires the same degree of intention as a carefully crafted yoga class. Here, they share their closely-guarded beauty secrets.

As yoga teachers, you spend a lot of time getting sweaty in the studio. What are your favorite post-workout beauty products?

Heather Lilleston: Rose water spray, daily facial cleansing cloths, and a little mascara to make me feel somewhat presentable.

Krissy Jones: I use an oil cleanser to re-hydrate my skin post workout. Then I love using a rose water mist and I put mine in the fridge so it’s cold! Then I apply some sort of hydrating oil like Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum. I’m also a fan of hydrosols for post workouts—my favorite is Take Care Levity Hydrating Mist from Take Care Spa in the West Village.

Hilaria Baldwin: Elta MD facial cleanser and Elta MD SPF 46 tinted moisturizer.

Melissa Hernandez: Epicuren Protein mist, which is so great for immediate rehydration.

Seane Corn: I am a big fan of Annmarie Skin Care line.

Have any good post-workout hair tricks?

KJ: I’m very low key with my hair. I love my wetbrush—my hair gets super tangly and the wetbrush doesn’t damage your hair when it’s sweaty. If my hair is dry, I use Isle of Roses Oil that my friend Sian makes. It smells amazing.

HB: I plan my workouts around my blowouts and often retouch the root and do curls if it gets messy after a workout. I think if you wash your hair more than 3-4 times a week, it gets less healthy.

MH: I am a firm believer in only washing my hair 2-3 times per week. I feel lucky because I have a lot of long wavy hair so the dirtier the better! Moroccan oil dry shampoo is fantastic, though, to use after a sweaty CorePower Yoga class.

Favorite beauty products for summer?

HL: Supergoop Everyday Sunscreen and Soleil Toujours Perpectual Radiance products.

KJ: Butter Elixir Lip, Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, Shiva Rose Honey and Nectar Mask, Heritage Store Rosewater Spray

HB: Elta MD SPF 46 tinted moisturizer reapplied frequently, The Body Shop tea tree oil facial cleanser, Estée Lauder lipstick (they have great summer colors), Too Face's Better Than Sex Mascara, and OPI infinite shine because they have fun colors and it does not chip.

MH: I don’t wear makeup really, but I do love RMS Magic Luminizer for my cheek bones and the bridge of my nose. It’s a quick way to make you look dewy- like you just got a facial. I also love Benefit Bene Hydrating Tinted Lip balm.

Do you incorporate any Ayurvedic beauty practices into your routine?

HL: I use a dry skin brush to scrub my skin before showering and I go in and out of daily Neti pot use.

KJ: I try to eat according to my constitution. I tend to be dry, so I make sure to stay hydrated. I drink room temperature beverages, never cold, which is what I learned from my Ayurvedic doctor Pratima. I also stay away from dairy when possible – but I’m not too strict on my diet!

MH: I rise with the sun daily. While I’m a firm believer in Ayurvedic practices like oil pulling and dry brushing, I find it’s difficult to be as diligent about them as I’d like to be. It’s a big time commitment!

SC: I am aware that my dosha type is pitta/vatta, so I have a lot of heat that runs through me. I chill my moisturizer in the refrigerator. This helps to cool my skin, reducing inflammation and redness.

Do you use nutrition as part of your beauty regimen?

HB: Definitely, I am a firm believer that we are what we eat and proper nutrition improves our skin, nail, hair and energy levels. I focus a lot on hydrating with coconut water, as much as I love it, I limit my coffee intake and replace it with matcha, which I find is kinder on my skin. I also follow a dairy-free pescatarian diet. Out of all the ways of eating that I have experimented with over the years, this makes me feel healthier and energized.

MH: I mostly eat a plant-based diet, but will eat animal protein when my body craves it. I love tonics and juices. I’m really into anything with ginger, lemon, dandelion root, or cayenne pepper. I love the charcoal lemon drinks too.

SC: I’m a vegan, and I avoid anything that is non-organic and/or harmful on the environment. I have no doubt that my diet has absolutely affected my skin quality and tone, and improved my digestion (which also affects the skin and our overall health). I also drink a high quality super food drink from Purium and take vegan protein pills and B12 daily.

Any advice for glowing skin?

KJ: Yoga and water. And I do inversions when I want my skin to glow. The blood rushes to your face and gives you a good flush of color.

HB: Let your skin breathe. As I plan my week, I choose days when I won’t wear make up to allow my skin to breathe.

MH: Tons of water throughout the day, Dandelion root tea (I drink 2-3 cups every night before bed), tons of fruits and veggies, and a good facial at least once per month, if you can swing it!

SC: Yoga inversions like shoulder, head and handstands increase the circulation, flooding the face with blood, as well as regulating the hormonal system.

Have any totally weird/unique beauty tricks up your sleeve?

HL: I take apple cider vinegar baths to detox the skin.

HB: For dry skin, get into the shower or bath and give yourself a honey mask.

SC: I use an all-natural dye to darken my eyebrows and eyelashes. Since I don't wear makeup, this helps my brows and lashes pop and keeps me from looking too washed out.

In terms of your beauty routine, what’s your morning ritual?

KJ: I have an ideal morning ritual and a condensed version. Normally I wake up, drink lemon water, brush my teeth, wash my face, apply coconut oil all over my body, get dressed, and leave the house! When I have time, I add meditation and oil pulling to the routine. I try not to look at my phone until I’m out the door. I like to keep my morning technology free so my brain can be in its natural state for a while.

SC: I drink an anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory tea from SunRider called Fortune Delight, which helps to reduce any swelling from sleep. I wash my face with Murad Essential-C Cleanser and use derma e Hydrating Day Crème as a moisturizer. Then I meditate, do yoga, shower and wash my face and moisturize again afterwards.

And how about a nighttime ritual?

HL: Often I do masks before bed. I am not always sure they actually “work”, but I do think that there is something really nice about taking care of your skin before you sleep as a means of winding down and settling the facial muscles you have been using all day to get what you need to get done. The face holds so much of our personality, and sometimes there is a bit of tension there from just smiling and holding it all together all day long. If I’m having trouble sleeping, I’ll take an Epson salt bath and rub lavender oil on the bottom of my feet too.

MH: I take a hot lavender sea salt bath at least four nights a week. I use the time to read or light candles and completely decompress and unplug. Three nights a week I use a sugar face polish by Fresh. And I always apply Alchimie Kantic Brightening Moisture mask and Image Ageless total pure hyaluronic acid before bed.

If you could share your beauty advice with women in one sentence, what would it be?

HL: Your natural skin, your natural hair, your genuine smile, your true words and your laugh are the most beautiful beautiful beautiful parts of you; don't cover them up.

KJ: Keep it simple and natural.

HB: No one has ever existed who is exactly like you and no one will be quite like you again – rejoice in your unique one of a kind beauty.

MH: Celebrate and showcase your features that you love, drink mad amounts of water and get your beauty rest!

SC: Love and accept yourself fully and completely for who are, stop judging, forgive always, and try not to buy into unrealistic standards of beauty!

