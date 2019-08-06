Can all three Hadid siblings be happy in love at the same time? Not for now, it seems. Just as Anwar Hadid recently went IG official with Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid strikes something up with The Bachelorette 's Tyler Cameron comes news that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) have quietly parted ways once again. At least for now.

According to a particularly blunt E! News source , "Bella and Abel have split." Though, it doesn't seem there's much drama. The source adds that their work commitments have simply been keeping them apart over the past few months. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," their source continued. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut." (He'll play a fictional version of himself in the upcoming Adam Sandler-led heist comedy, Uncut Gems , though the film has already been shot).

The union of an international music icon and a globetrotting supermodel always seems like such a good idea on paper, but rarely does one sit down and think about the scheduling nightmare such a relationship would present.

Of course, the source leaves the possibility of the pair getting back together on the table. "They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."

The pair first met back in 2015 at Coachella and began dating, but broke it off by late 2016. Though, that didn't stop them from honoring the commitments to Victoria's Secret that year. A few months later, Hadid walked down the VS runway in lingerie while Tesfaye performed . Tesfaye then dated Selena Gomez for a while, but eventually reunited with Hadid in 2018 (the news become public almost a year ago to the date ). The pair's earliest days of reunion were filled with joint IG story appearances , but that hasn't been the case lately.

"I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him," Hadid told Teen Vogue in 2016 after her first breakup with Tesfaye . "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

It seems like those vibes still apply to this break-up (or perhaps just break) as well.