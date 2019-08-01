It would be incorrect to say that singer Dua Lipa and model-slash-jewelry designer Anwar Hadid have been trying to keep their budding relationship under wraps. After all, the world only became aware of the situation because Lipa was spotted in Instagram stories from Hadid's 20th birthday party in Malibu . Shortly afterwards, the pair started appearing in public , often being quite cozy with one another. Hadid has also been appearing in some of Lipa's IG stories as well.

Still, making it official on the Instagram grid is still a major step for any young couple today. Today, Lipa made the move. Well, kind of..

She posted a picture of herself with Hadid, younger brother of models Bella and Gigi, though it was part of a carousel. Hadid didn't show up until the second slide. The pair are pictured seemingly caught off guard, with Lipa turning around to catch the camera's gaze. Hadid shoots a peace sign while standing slightly behind her. It comes in between two pictures of Lipa with Swedish actress Noomi Rapace (the pair have been surprisingly close for a while).

Hadid's famous family were quick to chime in. Gigi Hadid replied with, "Cuteness." Mother Yolanda Hadid went with a simple red emoji heart. Hadid himself responded with a string of emojis. The singer Miguel also approves of the union, in case you were wondering.

Bella Hadid has yet to respond, but for the record she does follow Lipa on Instagram, and according to her own story is currently busy studying.

In any event, after something with Kendall Jenner , Hadid has been mostly single since he split from actress Nicola Peltz. News of Lipa's own split from her longtime beau Isaac Carew became public in early June.