Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been spending some time together recently, which comes as a bit of a surprise. The pop star split from her boyfriend, the chef and model Isaac Carew, just a few weeks ago (the pair were last seen together at the 2019 Met Gala). They initially dated from 2015 to 2017, and reunited last summer before breaking up due to busy schedules. Hadid previously dated actress and heiress Nicola Peltz , and has been linked to everyone from Kendall Jenner to Sofia Richie .

According to a report from Glamour UK , Lipa attended Hadid’s Malibu birthday party last week, where they were spotted “cozying up” to each other. Sources also said that Lipa was photographed “by [Hadid’s] side” on private Instagram stories as guests sang “Happy Birthday.” Lipa is reportedly Gigi Hadid’s close friend, which would explain how she and Anwar likely connected.

The Sun reports that Lipa and Hadid have gone on a “string of dates” in Malibu. “Dua and Isaac have a lot of history and he holds a special place in her heart,” a source told the tabloid. “But she has been in Los Angeles almost ever since they split again and she has been able to spend time with Anwar, who she really gets on with. They are a lot closer in age and it’s just been fun. It’s a confusing time for both Dua and Isaac but she is just going with the flow and doing what feels right.”

Lipa has written numerous songs–including her monster hit, “New Rules,” about bad relationships, and has previously spoken about “emotionally manipulative” exes (including an ex-boyfriend who “wouldn’t eat a single vegetable”). Hadid is reportedly into wellness, and “takes lots of herbs and stuff,” including a green algae supplement. So that’s a plus! Even if we take this with the grain of salt required for most British tabloid stories, we’ll see how this all plays out.

