Bella Hadid and The Weeknd sure know how to celebrate. Just days after the couple spent a lavish Valentine’s Day together , they were at it again, this time for The Weeknd’s 29th birthday. The duo flooded social media on Friday, and showed off their matching camo outfits, which they wore to TAO nightclub in New York for maximum effect. The Weeknd showed off his new braids, while Hadid wore a halter top, a mini-skirt, and sky high, Timberland-inspired stilettos.

As ELLE points out , Hadid showered her beau with gifts, including a framed copy of a Michael Jackson-inspired issue of MAD magazine. Of course she posted it all on social media, because pics or didn’t happen. In one Instagram Story, Hadid captioned an image of herself with The Weeknd with three simple words: “Happy Birthday daddy.”

These two, who have been on-again off-again since 2015, have got this whole birthday thing down pat. Last October, the couple celebrated Hadid’s 22nd birthday with a surprise party dinner, where Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance.

But by the looks of it, Friday’s affair was considerably more boisterous, because sometimes turning all the way up is the only option.

As we mentioned, it’s been a bumpy road for Hadid and The Weeknd on their journey to relationship bliss. In 2017, Hadid opened up about her breakup with the R&B superstar. “It was my first breakup...and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily.,” she told Teen Vogue . “It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through." She added that she’ll “always respect him,” and “always love him,” and explained that “sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."

By the looks of things, that bridge is stronger than ever.

