Ben Affleck is having a very low-key 2019. With his divorce (finally) finalized and his days as Batman over , he now seems to be focusing mainly on bettering himself and his personal relationships. This week’s slew of rumors and reports about the Oscar winner have highlighted his very #NewYearNewMe approach, between happy reunions with his exes Lindsay Shookus and Jennifer Garner and the report that he is doing “great” since completing a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction last fall.

This surprisingly wholesome Affleck-centric news cycle began on Wednesday morning, when Us Weekly reported that he and his ex-girlfriend Shookus are “totally back on.” Per the outlet’s anonymous sourcing, they have “picked up right where they left off.” This news arrives only a few months after Affleck and the SNL producer’s August 2018 breakup, after more than a year of dating.

Not long after this auspicious report surfaced, Affleck was seen walking through L.A. with his ex-wife, Garner, with whom he has remained friendly since their June 2015 split and throughout the ensuing three years of drawn-out divorce proceedings . The pair were photographed laughing and smiling together on Wednesday, with their two youngest children, Seraphina and Samuel, in tow, on an outing that came only a few days after they reportedly attended a wedding together, with Samuel and their eldest daughter, Violet, in downtown L.A. on Saturday.

Finally, capping off Affleck’s very rare positive-tabloid-report hat trick, another anonymous source decided it was the right time to share that the actor has been thriving since completing his rehab program. “He’s doing great. Fighting and/or contending with this disease is tough,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight . “He spent a lot of focused time finding support that would help set him up for success.” A major component of that support system, the source added, is Garner and their children. “He and Jen have a really good relationship,” they said. “He loves spending time with his kids.”

