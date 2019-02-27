Ben Affleck is having a very low-key 2019. With his divorce (finally) finalized and his days as Batman over, he now seems to be focusing mainly on bettering himself and his personal relationships. This week’s slew of rumors and reports about the Oscar winner have highlighted his very #NewYearNewMe approach, between happy reunions with his exes Lindsay Shookus and Jennifer Garner and the report that he is doing “great” since completing a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction last fall.
This surprisingly wholesome Affleck-centric news cycle began on Wednesday morning, when Us Weekly reported that he and his ex-girlfriend Shookus are “totally back on.” Per the outlet’s anonymous sourcing, they have “picked up right where they left off.” This news arrives only a few months after Affleck and the SNL producer’s August 2018 breakup, after more than a year of dating.
Not long after this auspicious report surfaced, Affleck was seen walking through L.A. with his ex-wife, Garner, with whom he has remained friendly since their June 2015 split and throughout the ensuing three years of drawn-out divorce proceedings. The pair were photographed laughing and smiling together on Wednesday, with their two youngest children, Seraphina and Samuel, in tow, on an outing that came only a few days after they reportedly attended a wedding together, with Samuel and their eldest daughter, Violet, in downtown L.A. on Saturday.
Finally, capping off Affleck’s very rare positive-tabloid-report hat trick, another anonymous source decided it was the right time to share that the actor has been thriving since completing his rehab program. “He’s doing great. Fighting and/or contending with this disease is tough,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight. “He spent a lot of focused time finding support that would help set him up for success.” A major component of that support system, the source added, is Garner and their children. “He and Jen have a really good relationship,” they said. “He loves spending time with his kids.”
