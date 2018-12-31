For those who've neglected to come up with any New Year's resolutions, fret not: Beyoncé and Jay-Z have got your back. Just in time for 2019, the pair has come together to invite the world to join them in their quest for practical veganism, which they've apparently strengthened their commitment to past just 44 days, aka the length of Beyoncé's preparations for Coachella .

More than half a year after she announced that it was "Vegan Time!!", she's now teamed up with her husband to put her newfound dedication in writing—more specifically into the intro to a new book by her personal trainer (and partner in 22-day vegan diet plans) Marco Borges. While The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World is officially an outlet for Borges to explain how going plant-based can help with boosting your energy and metabolism, reducing inflammation, and losing weight, it's foward also turned out to be an outlet for Beyoncé and Jay-Z to issue their plant-based manifesto.

"We used to think of health as a diet—some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible," they wrote , according to People mag. Still, they aren't expecting anyone to stick veganism 24/7, or change their lifestyle overnight; instead, their current "mission" is to convince people to incorporate more plant-based meals into their usual diets, which they say is enough to bring about a "profound impact on our health and the environment." (According to researchers at the University of Oxford, veganism is in fact the "single biggest way " to to reduce your carbon footprint and impact on the environment.)

"We want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves," they continued. "We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement." (Originally, the power couple limited challenging themselves to only 22 days—a number they came to with Borges after studying up on some psychologists' theory that it takes 21 days to make or break a habit.)

If you're not sold just yet, allow a few more words from Bey to inspire you: "If I can do it, anyone can," she said this past June. "All you have to do is try." She also credited Borges with "leading by example" with his "decision to live a healthy lifestyle," which she said has turned him into "the most energetic person" she knows. (The benefits for Bey, like enough energy to induce mania at Coachella, have been enough for her to turn her back on more popular crash diets, having found that sticking to a plant-based regimen made sure that "the weight stayed off," not to mention tightened and firmed up her skin.)

Perhaps most convincing of all is Borges's belief that it's actually not inconceivable for you to resemble Beyoncé; all you have to do, in fact, is indulge in some carbs. (Well, as well as exercise 30 minutes per day, up your water intake, and stick to a three-meal routine). Oh, and you'll also bear some similarities to celebrity vegans like Jessica Chastain, who's said going vegan has given her more energy than she's ever had in her life, and the ever glamorous Tom Ford, who started off 2018 by sharing that "When you look at how most of our meat, our animal products, are raised, from a health standpoint, I didn't feel that I should eat those things anymore."

An alternative source of inspiration is also, of course, marveling at Beyoncé's extraordinary energy, which just might prove to be enough to have her admirers like Michelle Obama, Rihanna, and Gwyneth Paltrow convinced.

