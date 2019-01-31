There are few worthwhile experiences that are harder to get — or more expensive to shell out for — than Beyoncé concert tickets. But the pop star is making that struggle easier — on one condition: You must go vegan. Well, at least some of the time.

If you can commit to the plant-based diet, you could win a lifetime supply of not only Beyoncé concert tickets but also tickets to her husband Jay Z 's shows. Beyoncé announced this almost-too-good-to-be-true news on her Instagram, while sharing her own vegan restrictions at the moment, which include eating a plant-based breakfast and participating in Meatless Mondays. "What is your Greenprint?," she wrote, referencing her personal trainer Marco Borges' 22-Days Nutrition Greenprint program, which she's done before. "Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life." The link lands at the company's website , which has a pop-up sidebar to enter your info to be considered in the competition.

While no rules are outlined on the website, you can get plenty of information about how to prepare vegan meals there. Or, you could just do a deep dive of Beyoncé's Instagram, where she's posted some of her vegan meals before. Last year, when she was preparing for her headlining slot at Coachella, she shared a version of avocado toast that she favors, which doubled as an announcement that she was going vegan ahead of the festival.

There are plenty of other reasons to go vegan as well: namely the fact that it's the "single biggest way" to reduce your carbon footprint according to researchers at the University of Oxford. Beyoncé and Jay Z hinted at this in December, when they "challenged" their fans to go vegan then.

"We used to think of health as a diet—some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible," they wrote. "We want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves. We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement." Now it's a movement with perks.

