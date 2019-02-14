Beyoncé and Jay Z 's love of art is well-documented. Not only did they immortalize themselves and their connection to art in the "Apes**t" video , Jay Z bragged about his art investments on his 4:44 track "The Story of O.J.," rapping, "I bought some artwork for one million/ Two years later, that sh-t worth two million/ Few years later, that sh-t worth eight million/ I can't wait to give this sh-t to my children/ Y'all think it's bougie, I'm like, it's fine." Yesterday, they made their love of art known once again when they attended the opening of a new exhibit in Los Angeles called DREAMWEAVERS that's co-presented by Swizz Beatz at UTA Artist Space.

The power couple showed up to take in some pieces by African-American artists like Kehinde Wiley, Barack Obama's famed portraitist , Carrie Mae Weems, and Kerry James Marshall. For the occasion, Beyoncé wore an outfit that complemented the premise of the show: an ankara suit and hat. She paired it with a tiny boxy purse and a pair of sandals. Outside of viewing the art, she and Jay also spent time talking to some of the other guests like Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh.

Pinterest Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Considering Los Angeles is hosting Frieze for the first time, beginning tomorrow and lasting through Sunday, there are plenty of more potential Beyoncé art-hopping sightings in store. Back in fall of 2017, just after she and Jay Z welcomed their twins, the pair went on a massive art-buying spree in New York City, adding to their collection of blue-chip names like Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol, Richard Prince, David Hammons, and Jean-Michel Basquiet.

But their relationship to art goes beyond just purchasing it. Bey and Jay have literally become ambassadors to the fine art world as their "Apest" video helped set a new record in visitors to Paris' Louvre. The museum has not only now been seen in the video over 156,500,000 times since its June 2018 release, it has also been attended by a whopping 10.2 million people, which was up from the year before. Not to mention, the pieces they chose to film in front of got a renewed interest as Jay Z's "Apes t" stylist confirmed to W . "I think people really got that art was imitating life," June Ambrose said. "Seeing them in all these beautiful, artistic fashions, you realized they’re the Mona Lisa . They became those pieces too." Now it's almost one year later and Beyoncé is no less a walking piece of art.