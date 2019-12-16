Justin and Hailey Bieber hosted an art auction on Friday in Los Angeles. The young couple curated the works , which were sold to benefit charities over the holiday season: LIFT Los Angeles, an organization that aids families in poverty; and Inner-City Arts, a children’s arts education center. The auction, held with the assistance of Paddle8 , featured work from some of Justin’s favorite artists (according to the auction site, he’s an “avid collector” of Takashi Murakami and KAWS, which is obvious to any dedicated watcher of his Instagram stories). The singer favors colorful pop art, and selected paintings by the likes of street artists Miss Zukie and Buff Monster to go up for sale.

And Justin and Hailey’s famous friends, all Calabasas royalty, came out to support them. Kylie Jenner arrived in a dramatic white leather Off-White jumpsuit (designer Virgil Abloh also had work in the show) and Chanel shades. She came with mother Kris Jenner and Instagrammed photos of the two with the caption “locking down deals etc.” We wonder what they bid on. Longtime friend Jaden Smith also attended the event, which eventually turned into an informal concert.

Justin (clad in a sweatshirt from his streetwear label, Drew) brought out a mic, and to the crowd’s delight he performed an acapella rendition of his 2009 hit “Baby.” He also sang 2015’s self-esteem anthem “Love Yourself,” the inescapable “Sorry,” and Smith joined him for a take on their 2009 track “Never Say Never,” a song released when he was just 11 years old.

But the most relevant musical moment of the night came from Kylie, who sang her viral hit “Rise and Shine” to whoops and cheers. A refresher: after Kylie filmed a tour of her offices at Kylie Cosmetics , a clip of her singing just the phrase “rise and shine” to her infant daughter, Stormi, went enormously viral. Memes were made , merch was produced, Ariana Grande covered the “track.” And now Kylie apparently does live shows. Watch your back, Ari.