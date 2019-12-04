Over the course of the past 25 years, Earth has witnessed seemingly endless iterations of Justin Bieber, from Belieber to believer to Hellenic musical star to purveyor of natural deodorant and smiley face merch . Now, he's adding yet another title to his résumé: Along with his wife, Hailey Bieber, Justin is making a foray into the art world to try his hand at curating.

With the help of Paddle8 , the newlyweds have curated an online auction titled The Biebers x LIFT LA x Inner City Arts, in a nod to the Biebers' plan to donate the proceeds to "families in need ." (LIFT LA is a national nonprofit that works to help families break the cycle of poverty, while Inner City Arts is an art education center for underserved children.) Naturally, one of the 17 artworks featured is by Virgil Abloh , the Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer behind the enormous dress that Hailey wore on her wedding day (and memorably hid under a tent ).

Pinterest Virgil Abloh, "Clear Canvas" and "House Cat", 2019. Courtesy of Paddle8

Abloh's latest contribution to the Bieber household is a bit less flashy: He crafted a crystal styrene and molded ABS display case emblazoned with an ecstatic cat. As for the rest of the works featured, they include an acrylic and spray paint work that depicts a "Zukie," or a nonverbal, genderless creature that the artist, Miss Zukie, says is made from "decaying substance." Meanwhile, Buff Monster contributed his own creatures, which take the form of melting ice cream. (Bart Simpson also makes a cameo in the auction, which runs through December 13 , thanks to the artist Greg Mike.) Altogether, they make for something of a psychedelic rainbow, as those familiar with the Bieber aesthetic would no doubt expect.

Pinterest Miss Zukie, Zukiayki, 2019. Courtesy of Paddle8

Pinterest Buff Monster, A Portrait of Enchantment, 2017. Courtesy of Paddle8

Pinterest Greg Mike, Street Bart, 2019. Courtesy of Paddle8

The Biebers are hardly the first unlikely celebrities to try their hands at the métier; Victoria Beckham, Tilda Swinton , and Wes Anderson are just a few of those who've moonlit as curators over the past year. And for Justin in particular, the move isn't entirely out of left field. He's an "avid collector," as Paddle8 put it, of Takashi Murakami and KAWS. The latter's creations take up a significant (and spooky) portion of the Biebers' living room, not far from a print by George Condo .

Only time will tell, but Justin might one day end up in an art auction himself. Ever since he sold his very own religious painting on Instagram in 2017, the 25-year-old has used Stories as a vessel to showcase his exercises in creativity. (Hot tip for anyone particularly taken with the works below: He apparently takes commissions .)

Pinterest A collage by Justin Bieber. Courtesy of @justinbieber

