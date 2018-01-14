Since he first slithered into the Trump White House, political strategist, former Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been portrayed by Saturday Night Live as simply a man dressed as the grim reaper, a genius bit of commentary that's become a running joke on the sketch show. But now that "sloppy Steve" Bannon's been fired by Trump and Breitbart , SNL decided to show the man behind the mask, and it's...Bill Murray !

In the January 13 cold open, a parody of Morning Joe hosted by too-flirty Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi, Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff (special guest Fred Armisen) sits down with Bannon, who removes his hood to reveal a splotchy face and trademark Barbour jacket. Murray-as-Bannon explains that even though he didn't say any of the things he's quotes as saying in Fire and Fury , he also definitely did say those things. And so what if he's out of the White House and Breitbart ? More time to focus on his sartorial endeavors and, of course, his skincare line. Watch the full sketch here:

Armisen-as-Wolff was also a welcome cameo, deadpanning that even the parts of the book that weren't true...are true.. Leslie Jones also appeared as Oprah Winfrey, celebrating her inspiring Golden Globes speech and weighing in on political matters. And what doesn't become infinitely better with the appearance of Oprah?

