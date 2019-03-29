Seventeen-year-old pop prodigy Billie Eilish has exerted a lot of energy creating a unified, cohesive online and musical identity—no capital letters, fashion cues borrowed from Tyler, the Creator, an intentionally spooky aesthetic—so it makes sense, in a way, that her album release would be an “experience,” coded and packaged for streaming-era release. On Thursday evening, the young singer hosted a release party for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? , with Spotify in Los Angeles, California, an event that was attended by guests as varied as Heidi Klum and Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin (in a pair of pants that read “stop looking at my d--k” across the front). (Justin Bieber regrets that he was unable to make it. )

Titled “The Billie Eilish Experience,” the fête included rooms based on each of the songs on Eilish’s album. “I wanted it to literally be like an exhibit, a museum, a place to smell and hear and feel,” she told Billboard on Thursday evening. “Every room has a certain temperature, every room has a certain smell, a certain color, a certain texture on the walls. A certain shape, a certain number.” Ushering guests through were staff members in jumpsuits emblazoned with Eilish’s “blohsh” symbol—sort of like the figure that indicates a male restroom, but with a hunchback. Eilish’s status as goth hypebeast par excellence was exemplified in the Takashi Murakami-designed sculpture of her that loomed over the entrance to the event.

And presiding over the whole thing was Eilish herself, in a logo-heavy look riffing on Louis Vuitton by the independent artist Tsuwoop . A bucket hat, balaclava, hoodie, and wide trousers were capped off with white Nike sneakers; stylist Samantha Burkhart, who was also responsible for that extremely memed Poppy look at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and Eilish’s Sailor Moon-illustrated look at the same event, also tagged Chrome Hearts in her post to Instagram depicting the full look.

Heidi Klum was photographed , wearing a silk polka-dotted ensemble, eagerly documenting her Experience. Other attendees included Jessie Reyez , Bhad Bhabie (??), and Tove Lo . The real party, it appears, was on their Instagram stories.