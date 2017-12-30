There are certain actresses you can always count on for a stellar red carpet outing: Cate Blanchett , Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, and so on. And with each passing year, a new crop of exciting fashion ingenues pops up, making that Best Dressed list more and more crowded. In 2017, we saw a breakout showing from Spiderman: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Laura Harrier, each of whom navigated through their first major press tour with nary a single sartorial misstep. Kaia Gerber became the most in-demand model of the year, thanks to great genes and some particularly good street style moments, while fellow It-teens—and real life best friends—Yara Shahidi and Rowan Blanchard injected a dose of fun at every fashion turn. So, who will be 2018's new class of fashion favorites? From a soon-to-be sci-fi and Steven Spielberg heroine to the stars of Netflix's hit series 13 Reasons Why , read on for the faces you'll likely be seeing a lot of come next year.

Katherine Langford:

Despite being the star of one for 2017's most popular television shows, 13 Reasons Why 's Katherine Langford has stayed out of the spotlight—and off the red carpet—save for a few rare appearances. Expect that to change come January, as she celebrates her Golden Globe nomination. The Australian actress will also appear in two new films, as well as the show's hotly anticipated second season.

Alisha Boe:

Also starring in the upcoming season of 13 Reasons Why , Alisha Boe has already begun making her mark on the fashion industry. This fall, she appeared in a campaign for Converse and made the rounds at New York Fashion Week, attending a dinner for GREY Jason Wu.

Olivia Cooke:

On the movie front, British actress Olivia Cooke has nabbed one of the year's most anticipated roles, as the female lead in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel Ready Player One . The casting means Cooke comes Steven Spielberg-approved—and on the fashion front, she's styled by Aimee Croysdill, the woman behind Natalie Dormer and supermodel Lara Stone .

Cailee Spaeny:

You may not know her name yet, but with four movies slated for the next year—including the female lead in Pacific Rim Uprising —expect to see plenty of 20-year-old actress Cailee Spaeny in the coming months.

Zazie Beetz:

After a stunning showing at the 2017 Golden Globes , the Atlanta star will have plenty more red carpet opportunities with the release of the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

Awkwafina:

When your Ocean's 8 co-stars are Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and Sandra Bullock, you pretty much have to bring your fashion A-game to any red carpet.

