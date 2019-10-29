Catherine Zeta-Jones –movie star, legendary beauty, bedding designer –stars alongside her sixteen-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas , in a new Fendi campaign. Together, they’re the new faces of Fendi’s Peekaboo handbag, which the house launched a decade ago. The pair is the latest in a series of mother-daughter duos promoting the purse–last year, Fendi photographed none other than Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West for the campaign, dubbed #MeAndMyPeekaboo.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas posed in locations around Rome for the pictures, including the Museo Nazionale Romano and Fendi’s Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana headquarters. They also danced their way around the Eternal City for a gauzy, vintage-style video set to the sounds of Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair.”

“We had so much fun on set,” Douglas said in a statement . “Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”

“We are very close,” Zeta-Jones said of her daughter. “We talk about everything.” She also described Douglas as “fearless.” They’ve clearly connected over fashion; earlier this year, we shot the pair getting ready for Michael Kors’s Fall 2019 show alongside Zeta-Jones’s husband and Douglas’s movie star father, Michael Douglas. And it’s not the first time that mother and daughter have modeled together—they were recently featured on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain ’s September issue, naturally clad in Fendi.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Zeta-Jones sang the Peekaboo’s praises in a statement, saying that the style is “versatile, unique and chic…timeless yet modern,” adding that she loves “its shape with those beautiful lines and the varieties of colors.” Douglas referred to the style as “elegant yet fun.”

According to the fashion house, the shoot is “nourishing the dialogue between classic and contemporary where the Fendi Peekaboo bag becomes the real protagonist.” Don’t tell that to Velma Kelly!